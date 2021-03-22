I HAVE had the privilege of being a New Hampshire lawmaker for more than 10 years now. I have been proud of my service and know the work we do is important. I have dedicated my legislative career to protecting the New Hampshire advantage, which means keeping our taxes low while maintaining a high quality of life.

Granite Staters are innovators and we pride ourselves on our Live Free or Die motto. It is in that spirit that I proposed HB 626, which would create a limited expansion of charitable gaming through the addition of Historic Horse Racing (HHR). This legislation is critical to hundreds of nonprofits that depend upon revenue from charitable gaming and will also provide another funding mechanism for our state Education Trust Fund.

The House Ways and Means Committee worked long and hard on this bill and in close coordination with the New Hampshire Lottery Commission. The Ways and Means Committee recommended that HB 626 Ought to Pass, with a strong 16-5 bipartisan vote.

Charitable gaming is having a major, positive effect through the charities across our state. These charities are serving some of our most vulnerable citizens. Today, more than 500 charities participate in charitable gaming and this revenue has been key to keeping many charities afloat, especially during these times of COVID.

HB 626 will expand charitable gaming by allowing the addition of HHR. It is estimated that it will generate over $5.7 million new dollars a year for charities and greatly expand the number of charities that will be able to participate. It will also provide more than $12 million a year to support education funding.

New Hampshire has a long history of pari-mutuel wagering on horses. HHR takes the same concept and makes it electronic, with wagers placed on actual non-descript past races. HHR builds on the types of electronic games currently permitted in New Hampshire, such as Keno, Sportsbook and Lucky 7.

Charitable gaming is strictly regulated and audited by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, ensuring charities receive funds as required by law. The Lottery Commission testified they have the regulatory structure in place to oversee HHR.

And, as they do today, communities maintain the authority to control the location of charitable gaming facilities and operating hours through local planning and zoning.

As a legislator who cares deeply about our state, balancing community needs with the burden on taxpayers is something I always consider when looking to find solutions that work. We have always been leaders in New Hampshire and our state has prospered. We have kept the New Hampshire advantage alive without allowing a sales or income tax. Charitable gaming has a long successful history in our state and passage of HB 626 will help it work even better.

Please join us and the many charities across our state in supporting this important piece of legislation.

Pat Abrami is the Republican vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and has served Rockingham County District 19 since 2010. He lives in Stratham.

