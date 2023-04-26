WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children have healthy, trusting relationships, and even those parents that love their children sometimes act in ways that are harmful.

Senate Bill 272 establishes a parents’ bill of rights in education. This bill largely lists various rights that parents already have in the New Hampshire Constitution, case law, or other statutes. The fact of stating rights already protected by law or practice communicates a higher-level right to the exclusion of any unmentioned children’s rights. By doing so, the bill raises significant concerns about child welfare and safety.

Rep. Patrick Long is in his ninth term as Democratic representative of Manchester’s Ward 3.

Monday, April 24, 2023
Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

THE “War on Drugs” has been a colossal failure, costing American taxpayers billions of dollars while failing to curb the supply or demand for illicit drugs. Despite vast resources spent, and the best efforts of law enforcement and public health officials, drug use and addiction rates have sk…

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

IN THE MIDST of weighing a presidential bid, Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order limiting the assessment of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors for state fund investments. Although it is unclear if the new order will have any practical effect, the message it s…

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023
Joe Keefe: Biden protected our pensions

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently issued his first veto since taking office, blocking legislation that would have precluded most U.S. pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including the impacts of climate change. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Steph…

Sarah Waring: Road Reflections: New Hampshire is full of good energy

RECENTLY, I was with Rep. Annie Kuster at Woody Hollow Cooperative, a resident-owned community (ROC) in Boscawen, listening to local homeowners talk about upgraded water infrastructure in their lovely, recently rejuvenated neighborhood. Every community in America needs access to modern and e…

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Nick De Mayo: Say ‘NO’ to legalizing pot in New Hampshire

THE DARE program was used in schools across America for many years, and was a deterrent against drug use and violence among middle school kids due to the intervention of local police officers in their area schools who befriended the kids, and taught them about the dangers of drugs and violen…

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023