WE COME to the time in the summer when our nation celebrates its freedom and honors those who have dedicated themselves to its defense. In New Hampshire, we also come to the moment in the presidential primary process when our state earns an outsized share of attention from candidates, the media, and the public.
During this presidential cycle, the Republican primary matters far more than its counterpart. Several strong candidates are vying for New Hampshire’s GOP win, and it is vital that we choose a leader who embodies service and sacrifice. That’s why, in the race for the next President of the United States, one Republican candidate stands out: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
New Hampshire is a state with a rich history of military service and a strong commitment to supporting veterans. Our state’s deep-rooted respect for veterans is evident in the numbers: Compared to the national average of about 6%, 10% of our residents have worn the uniform at one time or another. Numerous military installations call New Hampshire home. From the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to the dedicated men and women serving in the New Hampshire National Guard, this state understands the sacrifices of those in uniform and the importance of supporting their transition back to civilian life.
We deserve a leader who understands the unique challenges faced by those who have sworn to protect our nation. Ron DeSantis, a former Navy JAG Officer, has the firsthand experience of serving in uniform and the commitment to safeguarding our country’s security. Of all the candidates in the Republican primary, Gov. DeSantis stands head and shoulders above the pack in his dedication to strengthening our military and advocating for veterans.
For one thing, he’s the only declared candidate to have served in uniform. But more than that, throughout his military career and subsequent tenure in Congress, Ron DeSantis has been a tireless champion for national security and the needs of our servicemen and women. As governor of Florida, he has implemented programs and initiatives to expand educational opportunities, improve access to health care, and enhance employment prospects for veterans.
New Hampshire’s veterans, like their counterparts across the nation, deserve a leader who will fight for their rights and well-being. Ron DeSantis has proven himself to be that leader. He recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive support to veterans, including addressing issues related to mental health, homelessness, and job placement. His track record of advocacy for veterans, both in Congress and as governor, proves his unwavering devotion to those who have devoted themselves to the country’s defense.
Make no mistake: The choice of the next Commander in Chief is a deadly serious one. National security threats are mushrooming; America remains an essential protector of liberty and democracy around the world. Which is why we need a president who has done more than give speeches or read memos about life in uniform. We need a president who knows what it means to serve and who will ensure our armed forces are prepared, our veterans cared for, and our nation secure.
As the people of New Hampshire celebrate this Independence Day, let us remember the values that define our state: liberty, service, and a deep appreciation for those who protect our freedoms. If those values should guide our choice in the Republican primary, then that choice is easy: Supporting a fellow service member, Ron DeSantis, someone who understands the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and who will work tirelessly on their behalf.
Thank you.
Ralph Boehm is a Republican serving as state representative for New Hampshire House Hillsborough 14. He was first elected to the House in 2018. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has resided in Litchfield for 44 years.
