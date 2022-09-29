AS THE CHILL of autumn arrives and we prepare to heat our homes for another New Hampshire winter, Granite Staters are reminded that our state’s electric and heating rates have skyrocketed under Governor Chris Sununu and Republican administrations in the Legislature.
Rates have escalated so much under the current Republican leadership that lawmakers had to pass an emergency bill this month to expand eligibility to include middle-class taxpayers to receive government fuel and electric assistance through programs offered by CAPNH.org.
Since concern over New Hampshire’s energy situation has been building for years, it was simultaneously amusing and frustrating to read the Concord Monitor article on Friday in which Republican lawmakers proclaimed 2023 “the year of biomass” and suddenly discovered the need to place a “bigger focus” on renewable energy and diverse energy sources.
The amusement came from reading the outright Republican hypocrisy. For years, Republicans have opposed taking any action to diversify our energy sources or expand renewable energy, always reverting to their tired mantra “the market will take care of it.” Now that the market is harming consumers’ electric bills, they realized doing nothing is a political death sentence.
The frustration came from knowing these rate hikes approved by Governor Sununu’s appointees to the state Public Utilities Commission were entirely predictable and avoidable. Over the past five years, Democrats have attempted to confront our structural energy problems head on with over a dozen pieces of legislation, including bills to reform state energy efficiency funding, expand access to net metering, and support our struggling biomass plants.
Sadly, when Democrats controlled the Legislature, each of these forward-facing energy bills met the same fate — a veto from Governor Sununu and a rubber stamp from Republicans, blocking any chance at veto overrides.
In the accompanying message to his 2019 veto of SB 205, a bill that would increase accountability on the energy efficiency board, Governor Sununu wrote “the legislature should not abdicate its responsibility to unelected officials at the Public Utilities Commission.” Ironically, in vetoing every common-sense energy efficiency proposal over the past five years, Sununu has left Granite Staters with no voice, abdicating decisions to unelected officials that he appointed to the PUC instead.
With impending rate hikes just around the corner, Republicans worked overtime to block good energy bills this spring. Over just a couple House session days, Republicans blocked debate on 13 Democratic bills ranging from net metering, clean energy, energy efficiency, and everything in between.
It is clear to me that House Republicans were afraid that if we debated these bills, the public would find out where they stand on diversifying our energy mix — spoiler alert, they support methane “natural” gas and continuing to rely on the Bow coal-fired power plant for the long term. They refuse to entertain any renewable energy or weatherization solutions. It is crystal clear that Republicans did not believe addressing the cost of your utility bills was a priority. This is sadly nothing new.
Now comes the inevitable, predictable scenario of rapidly escalating energy costs. According to NHPR, New Hampshire is experiencing the energy crisis with the highest rates in New England.
The chickens of Governor Sununu and his Republican friends in the Legislature have finally come home to roost. Seeing the writing on the wall, Republicans are claiming to have changed their tune on previous Democratic-led efforts to keep energy costs under control in New Hampshire. But, as we have seen time and time again, voting records speak louder than words.
Check where your elected officials stand, their votes are readily available on the State House website.
It is going to take more than last-minute politically-expedient promises for Granite Staters to trust Republicans on energy costs. Their actions over the past half-decade have led us to unsustainable rates that we cannot afford. Vote for candidates who will lead on energy solutions on November 8th.
Rep. Rebecca McWilliams (D-Concord) represents Merrimack - District 27.
