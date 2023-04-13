THIS IS the season when avid lake watchers around New Hampshire are holding vigils for “ice outs,” that moment when frozen lakes warm enough for their ice to melt. Warming trends in New Hampshire and throughout the world are causing earlier ice outs than ever before. Lake Winnipesaukee’s ice outs have occurred in March three times in the past 13 years, but only twice in the preceding 113 years.

This trend of warmer Granite State lakes may seem like an advantage for water recreation, but it disrupts a thorough thermal turning of lakes in the spring, creating an anoxic (low oxygen) condition at lake bottoms. Low oxygen releases phosphorus in lake and river sediment and additional phosphorus is added to surface water from run-off, erosion, fertilizers and failing shoreline septic systems. Along with warmer water temperatures, this creates the perfect opportunity for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) to flourish.

Rep. Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack) represents Hillsborough 12 and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) represents District 5.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

Monday, April 10, 2023
Sue Homola: 272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Brendan Williams: Federal staff fiat would shutter nursing homes

FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sen. Maggie Hassan: A bipartisan path forward to lower drug costs

OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Russell Hodgkins: Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes

RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…