THIS IS the season when avid lake watchers around New Hampshire are holding vigils for “ice outs,” that moment when frozen lakes warm enough for their ice to melt. Warming trends in New Hampshire and throughout the world are causing earlier ice outs than ever before. Lake Winnipesaukee’s ice outs have occurred in March three times in the past 13 years, but only twice in the preceding 113 years.
This trend of warmer Granite State lakes may seem like an advantage for water recreation, but it disrupts a thorough thermal turning of lakes in the spring, creating an anoxic (low oxygen) condition at lake bottoms. Low oxygen releases phosphorus in lake and river sediment and additional phosphorus is added to surface water from run-off, erosion, fertilizers and failing shoreline septic systems. Along with warmer water temperatures, this creates the perfect opportunity for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) to flourish.
HABs result from the hyper-growth of cyanobacteria and appear as bright-green, brownish or silvery scum on a water’s surface, and worse, HABs release some of the most lethal toxins on Earth. Exposure to cyanotoxins can cause acute skin and gastrointestinal distress, liver and kidney damage and can be fatal to pets and children.
Chronic exposure is linked to neurological diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. What is most concerning is that 23 municipal water systems in the state rely on surface water to provide drinking water. Protection from cyanotoxins goes beyond recreational concerns to becoming a public health imperative.
What is New Hampshire doing about HABs? Over the years, dozens of state lake and watershed associations have raised money to develop watershed management plans to study and measure sources of phosphorus-loading and to identify mitigation projects. Last year, our bill, HB 1066, mandated that the state Department of Environmental Services develop a plan to address HABs, informed by an advisory committee of subject matter experts and stakeholders. That plan will be released in November.
Additionally, NH LAKES, an organization dedicated to protecting our lakes, developed LakeSmart, a voluntary program for property owners to implement “lake-friendly” practices. LakeSmart is an important tool being adopted by residents around the state to reduce phosphorus loading, but alone it is not enough.
The major obstacle in addressing HABs is a lack of broader resources. Lake, river, and watershed associations are small nonprofits that require years of fundraising to cover mitigation project costs. Federal Section 319 funds only provide partial funds to less than half of the eligible projects. Inadequate funding creates delays in mitigation and that increases the frequency and severity of HABs. Additionally, NHDES is not fully staffed to meet the growing environmental needs of the state, including the response needed for HAB occurrences.
This year, HB 276 was filed to set up a $25 million Cyanobacteria Mitigation Fund to provide loans and grants to get mitigation projects implemented. The bonding mechanism was removed by the House Finance Committee, leaving the fund in HB 2 with a one dollar balance.
However, a proposal coming before the Senate would appropriate at least $2 million to cover unfunded mitigation projects and an in-lake treatment for Partridge Lake in Littleton, which is among the most impaired lakes in the State. It is imperative that we begin funding mitigation projects to stem the growing occurrence of HABs, before they threaten our Lake Region economy, erode property values, and, worse, risk the health of our people and environment.
We urge every Granite Stater to direct their state senator to fund the Cyanobacteria Mitigation Fund so we can start controlling HABs and protect the environment, health and economy of our beautiful state.
Rep. Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack) represents Hillsborough 12 and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) represents District 5.
FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…
RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.
I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …
PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Ottawa on March 24 and announced an agreement that will impose restrictions on migrants seeking to exercise their asylum rights at our northern border. This disappointing action comes on the heels of decades of persistent attacks o…
FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.
OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.
RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…