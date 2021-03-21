LAST SUNDAY in Kathy Sullivan’s regular piece in this paper, she decided to continue to push the falsehoods about Republicans that her party has demonized for years. In what has become a standard play, she tried to compare all Republicans with Donald Trump and accused all Republicans of attempting to suppress the vote by having the gall to reform our election laws. Normally I would ignore this noise, but since Ms. Sullivan decided to single me out by name, I feel it is only fair to respond.
For the record, I have never claimed there is massive voter fraud in New Hampshire, as Ms. Sullivan suggests. What I have said is that our laws are wide open for abuse and, because of that, it creates skepticism in the election results. In the latest Saint Anselm poll, only 64% of voters said they were extremely confident in New Hampshire’s elections; 17% said they were not at all confident. That, Ms. Sullivan, is the real voter suppression. Those citizens who know our laws are wide open and thus choose not to vote, and yes, those people exist.
In one of our Election Law hearings, we heard from an immigrant turned new citizen that she was disheartened to vote in her first election because of New Hampshire’s extremely loose election laws. The state has the loosest election laws in the country, and that is not hyperbole. There is no other state that allows completely unregulated access to the ballot box like New Hampshire, including states that are extremely left-wing. The great irony of 2020 was all the Democrats campaigning for president here in New Hampshire who criticized the Republican Party for attempting election law reforms were coming from states that had more stringent requirements than the Granite State.
You cannot make this stuff up, but it gets worse.
In New Hampshire, we have no durational requirement to register to vote, which means that you can be in the state for 30 seconds and legally vote here. This means that someone who lives in another state and comes to New Hampshire on election day and votes here does not actually commit a crime unless they also voted in their home state. No durational requirement means literally anyone present in New Hampshire on election day is in effect a legal and eligible voter, regardless of where they actually live. The expression is “domicile is state of mind, not state of residency.” Let’s be clear that it is not legally considered fraud when these people vote in your elections. Republicans are attempting to address this.
In New Hampshire, we do not require new voters registering on election day to present any form of ID or proof of domicile/residency. This means someone who has been here for 30 seconds can walk into your polling location, register to vote while presenting no proof of where they live and, while also not presenting any form of identification, sign a “qualified voter affidavit” (which is a piece of paper) and they will be handed a ballot. Not a provisional ballot, a normal ballot that goes into the ballot box with yours. Ms. Sullivan is so blinded by her partisanship that she cannot see that this “system” is wide open for abuse. Republicans are attempting to address this.
So, we have a system that allows anyone present on election day to walk into a polling location, present no form of identification, and be handed a ballot. Ms. Sullivan says that violating the qualified voter affidavit (a piece of paper) carries tough penalties, and she is right! Unfortunately, it is extremely difficult to prosecute someone when you do not know what their real name is, where they live, or what they look like, because, remember, they do not have to show anything when signing the affidavit. This is only in New Hampshire!
To add to the great irony of Ms. Sullivan’s attacks on Republicans’ attempts to overhaul the election laws is that last week her party conducted an election for party chairman that had more stringent voting requirements than a New Hampshire election. That’s right, voting for chair of the Democratic Party is more secure than selecting the new leader of the free world, and they are OK with that!
In closing, as I have always said, we must seek balance in voting. We must have easy access to the ballot box while also ensuring our elections are fair, honest, and conducted in a way that Granite Staters can have faith in the outcome. We are not currently meeting that standard. It is more than fair that we attempt to achieve parity and attempts to stymie those efforts should be rebuked.