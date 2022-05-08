IN A RECENT Sunday editorial, the New Hampshire Union Leader criticized my proposal for the congressional districts using the same language that the far left (and our governor) have used to try and stop it, calling it non-competitive. So, I will ask the same question I have asked all along: What is meant by “competitive”?
What the left means by “competitive” is a map that keeps both their incumbents safe and unaccountable. If the current maps are competitive, as the Union Leader contends, then the results should show that right?
In the current “competitive” maps, one party has won 90% of the races (nine Democrat wins vs. one Republican win). A Republican has never won the 2nd District in its current form. Furthermore, in the last 10 years the average statewide vote for Congress has been 53% Democrat and 47% Republican when you put the two districts together. This means that for a decade 47% of the electorate has been represented 10% of the time. Hardly seems fair and it brings into question the competitive nature of the districts.
Under my proposal this disparity is balanced with Democrats winning 60% of the contests and Republicans winning 40% (that’s a lot closer to 53%/47% than a 90%-10% split). This is not and should not be winner-take-all. That is what the U.S. Senate seats are for.
Let’s take a deeper dive though into the “competitive” nature of the races. In District 2, Congresswoman Ann Kuster has outraised her GOP opponent by an average 5 to 1. It’s even worse when you only look back six years as that number goes to 10 to 1. Why? Because everyone knows the race is not competitive and giving money to a candidate with an outside shot is a waste of resources. It shows no sign of changing this year as the cash advantage currently stands at a 14-to-1 lead for the incumbent Democrat when putting all the current GOP candidates together, not to mention that the GOP has a late primary.
Make no mistake, the Union Leader is right in that I would make two competitive seats if I could. I enjoy a great horse race as much as the next person and the principle is noble, but sadly unattainable. With District 2 being carried 100% of the time by one party, you are advocating for District 1 to be less competitive because with two districts, it is a zero-sum game. To give to one, you must take from the other. This also is why it is hard to make good looking districts and our current map is hardly a coherent and compact beauty.
The Union Leader should look at a population map of the state. There are two major concentrations of people, one large group in the southern tier around I-93 and another smaller group in the Seacoast region. Our current map keeps the entire Seacoast together and then divides the larger I-93 group. More simply, we split the largest concentration to protect the smaller.
Since 1880, we have eaten around the edges, making small changes to the original map, which was designed to suppress the Catholic vote. While that sounds nice (not the Catholic part, that’s horrible), if the original map was in place today it would be unbalanced by 300,000 people. That is because over the last 140 years the population of the state has shifted from being concentrated in the Seacoast to the southern I-93 corridor. Our map’s focus has not followed the population.
Finally, let’s dispel the notion that this creates a lock for either party. If my district had been in place in 2020, the Republican would have won with 50.05% of the vote (roughly 300 votes out of 330,000 cast). That is competitive. Not the lopsided victories we have seen as of late. What is the Union Leader’s definition of competitive? By reading the editorial that was published I would infer that it means bolstering District 2 and bringing down District 1, so I guess we can take that 90%-10% split to 100%-0%, but hey it will be “competitive”!
Here are the stats on my map. It keeps eight out of the 10 counties in New Hampshire intact (the current map splits five). It keeps every economic community together (the current map splits all but one). It has a population deviation of nine people in a state with over 1,377,000, which is the lowest publicly presented map. It makes District 1 perfectly competitive (50.05%) without locking in a candidate. And most importantly it represents the New Hampshire of 2022, not 1880.