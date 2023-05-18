PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds the key to raising a child?
This question is sweeping through schools and homes, resonating deeply with moms and dads everywhere. To address this fundamental concern, the New Hampshire Legislature has responded with SB 272, the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Education. This commonsense measure is designed to empower and support parents in their critical role, ensuring their voices are heard and their role respected when it comes to shaping their children’s education.
SB 272 does not discriminate against or mistreat children, rather it champions the essential rights of parents to be fully informed and actively involved in their child’s life.
Concerns have been raised that this bill places children in harm’s way, nothing could be further from the truth. If a teacher or other faculty member has real concerns for the child’s welfare regarding the release of certain information, SB 272 has safeguards to protect the child. Working in collaboration with relevant authorities and support services, this bill creates a strong safety net for children, providing them with the protection and support necessary to thrive in a secure and nurturing environment.
Let us be clear that this legislation empowers parents to have the final say in their child’s health, education, and welfare. It is not dangerous for parents to assert their rightful role.
New Hampshire is not immune to the prevailing notion that schools know children better than their parents. However, we believe that no one understands your child better than you, the parent. This sentiment is not a minority opinion. In fact, a recent UNH poll revealed that an astounding 89% of Granite Staters concur with this belief. Yet, opponents have resorted to scare tactics and misleading narratives to undermine this simple truth.
Parents must be partners with educators in their children’s education. It is unacceptable for educators or administrators to deceive them or withhold vital information.
Many concerned parents have passionately testified before this legislature seeking redress against a system that appears to prioritize institutions over New Hampshire families, to the detriment of children. The existence of secrets between our children and administrators is an alarming practice that harms their well-being and discourages collaboration between parents and educators. This is precisely why we need SB 272.
As legislators, we are entrusted to be your voice in Concord. The resounding majority of Granite Staters have made their concerns abundantly clear. They worry about administrators and institutions intentionally withholding information about their children. Our priority must be to protect children and empower parents to fulfill their roles. This is why the passage of SB 272 is not just important; it is essential. This critical legislation solidifies parents’ rights to truthful information and transparency.
We hope our esteemed colleagues will join us in championing this cause. Let us assure our constituents, friends, neighbors, and family members that their concerns have been heard. Together, we stand united in recognizing the paramount importance of our students, who represent the future of our beloved Granite State.
Rest assured that we will always advocate for the well-being of New Hampshire parents and their children. SB 272 is our chance to reclaim our rights, protect our children, and foster a brighter future for all.
Speaker of the House Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) represents Rockingham County District 16. Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) represents District 14.
FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat votin…
AT FIRST GLANCE, the “Parental Bill of Rights’’ is benign. Some sections detail the existing rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their children. Other sections detail the existing rights of parents to be informed of disciplinary and medical events involving their children at school…
IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing t…
MOTHER’S DAY celebrates the contributions and the sacrifices moms make for their kids. But for many families with aging parents, the parent-child relationship has reversed with negative consequences for both parent and child.
CITIZEN VOICES matter or at least they should. Yet despite the clearly overwhelming public opposition to the Million Air fuel station and hangar proposal at Pease International Airport, the process just keeps rolling along as if no one has said a negative word.
IT’S NO SECRET that hospitals across the country continue to face staffing shortages, especially in nursing. To counter this deficit, we must do all that we can to ensure there are adequate resources to attract, educate, mentor, and retain nursing staff.
THE RULING by Texas Federal District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspending Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone, one of two medications used in medication abortion, began a new round of assaults on reproductive health and rights.
RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…
NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.