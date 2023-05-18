PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds the key to raising a child?

This question is sweeping through schools and homes, resonating deeply with moms and dads everywhere. To address this fundamental concern, the New Hampshire Legislature has responded with SB 272, the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Education. This commonsense measure is designed to empower and support parents in their critical role, ensuring their voices are heard and their role respected when it comes to shaping their children’s education.

Speaker of the House Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) represents Rockingham County District 16. Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) represents District 14.

