THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points that do nothing more than mislead voters and cast aspersions on anyone who holds a different set of beliefs.
Example number one is the false claim that Republicans and/or Governor Chris Sununu enacted an abortion ban. They think that explaining the issue this way is clever. They’ve made it the hallmark of their campaigns up and down the ticket. Well, folks, the truth is that you can get an abortion in New Hampshire in the first six months of pregnancy for any reason. I don’t know how that amounts to a ban.
Prior to the abortion laws being updated last year, we did not align with some of our neighboring states like Maine and Massachusetts. Using state Democrats’ own flawed rationale, one could say that there is a “ban” in deep-blue Massachusetts, a state under Democratic control for decades. Even left-coast California’s laws had similar language before New Hampshire. Where’s the outrage about California’s “ban”? Shame on the way they are trying to fool voters on this issue.
Example two is that somehow our state’s surplus is the result of federal stimulus dollars. Nope. Reckless Washington spending and the literal printing of money to fund it, fully supported by our Democratic federal delegation, is the root cause of the economic and inflation crisis that we have today. If anything, the federal stimulus boondoggles they cite have likely put a damper on what our surplus could have been. Inflation reduces spending power of the state and every consumer, business, and municipality. Our state surplus is the result of the responsible budget that we worked on for you. This is another manufactured “fact” to mislead voters. Don’t buy it.
Example three is the vilification of people with whom they disagree. This is especially true of folks who, for whatever reason, moved here from out of state to seek a better way of life. According to census data from the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy, a whopping 58% of New Hampshire residents were born somewhere else. More than half of current Democratic members of the New Hampshire House have self-reported that they are not originally from New Hampshire (including their House Deputy Democratic Leader). The Democratic Party and their candidates for legislative seats across the state have an unhealthy fixation on making any Republican who moved here at some point in their life — who opposes higher taxes, supports lower regulation, and expanding personal freedom — as some sort of boogeyman. If you are a Democrat who moved here though, that’s fine. Double standard much?
New Hampshire has been welcoming refugees from high-tax, over-regulated nanny states across the northeast for decades. The fact that some of these folks have chosen to run for office, I think, is great. These folks will ensure that New Hampshire will never go the way of the states they fled. They know firsthand the effects of bad public policies in their former states and that can only enrich our own political system.
The next time you hear the term “Free Stater” being thrown around as some negative label, think of your friends and neighbors (or maybe even yourself) who came here to pursue the New Hampshire advantage. Think of the majority of the House Democrats who were born elsewhere. Will the state Democratic Party say that they are unwelcome to participate in public service, too? Fortunately, voters send us representatives, not political parties, and you know better.
While I could go on and on, these examples are quite telling of how bankrupt the Democratic Party is on ideas this campaign season. They’ve led their candidates to believe that if they keep spouting these manufactured “facts” and far-fetched (at best) talking points, that eventually you will begin to believe it is true.
They believe you’re not smart enough to see through their smoke and mirror, snake-oil-salesman campaign messaging tactics. They don’t think you’ll be offended by their constant vilification of candidates and public servants based on false and misleading talking points.
Be offended. Don’t let them get away with it. Join me in voting Republican.
Deputy Speaker of the House Steven Smith (R-Charlestown) represents Sullivan District 11.
ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.
