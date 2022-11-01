THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points that do nothing more than mislead voters and cast aspersions on anyone who holds a different set of beliefs.

Example number one is the false claim that Republicans and/or Governor Chris Sununu enacted an abortion ban. They think that explaining the issue this way is clever. They’ve made it the hallmark of their campaigns up and down the ticket. Well, folks, the truth is that you can get an abortion in New Hampshire in the first six months of pregnancy for any reason. I don’t know how that amounts to a ban.

Deputy Speaker of the House Steven Smith (R-Charlestown) represents Sullivan District 11.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.

Friday, October 28, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: Oops, they did it again

TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing s…

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Barry Brensinger: Imagine the schools of our dreams

GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held tele…

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monday, October 24, 2022
David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022