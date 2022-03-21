A DEBATE on marijuana legalization was heard during a February House session, and HB 1598-FN passed 235 to 119. This bill is now being considered in the House Ways and Means Committee. It will come back to the House for a final vote at the end of March, and then on to the Senate.

The bill proposes marijuana legalization despite nearly 10 year’s worth of data from other states documenting how legalization has led to significant increases in underage marijuana use, marijuana-related traffic deaths, child welfare caseloads, and the number of infants being born with THC present in their bloodstream. The negative consequences have been so damaging in Colorado that the governor recently signed a landmark reform bill to reign in the most harmful aspects of their marijuana laws. At the very least, every state legislator should closely examine these reforms before making any decisions on legalization.

In addition, concerns about high-concentrate marijuana have been documented for decades. We now have the hindsight of many longitudinal studies that show a verifiable increase in addiction and psychosis among heavy marijuana users. Another issue is the relationship between opioid abuse and marijuana usage, as detailed in a 2017 study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. This documents how marijuana use is linked to increased occurrences of new-onset opioid use and opioid use disorder.

It is important to note that in Nashua and Manchester, drug overdoses during 2021 increased by 110% when compared to 2020. Given this startling trend, and New Hampshire’s tragic history of being a state hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, it is unconscionable that legislation is now being proposed that will make this situation worse. In addition, this bill proposes a $25 million fund to treat drug addiction. Sadly, it will help mitigate a problem we ourselves make worse with this legislation.

Another intent of HB1598-FN is the state-sanctioned distribution, selling, and profiteering of marijuana — which no other state has done so far. According to the Criminal Justice Committee Majority Report, this bill “…allows consumers to purchase a clean, superior tax-free product at a consumer friendly price that is competitive with the black market.” (Surely New Hampshire can have better goals than to be competitive with the black market.) This bill also appropriates $14 million of taxpayer money for start-up costs so the Liquor Commission can manage 10 state-run retail outlets. This commission also estimates an additional $5 million will be needed annually for operating costs, salaries, and benefits for 70 state employees.

We must ask ourselves: Do we really want to legalize a drug that we know will result in more harm to our most vulnerable citizens, and empower state agencies to essentially act as a cartel, a drug dealer, and a money launderer?

If we think we should legalize because some say it’s inevitable, then we are ceding control of the issue and ignoring the negative consequences already demonstrated in other states.

If we think we should legalize and manage the sales ourselves because it will put more money in the state’s general fund — then we should examine the actual budget revenues in other legalized states. In reality, we will discover that marijuana revenues are never enough to pay for the societal ills caused by this drug’s use.

Finally, do we really believe that legalizing marijuana will put an end to this discussion? No, it won’t. When your main selling point for a drug policy is the promise of untold millions being put to use for school funding and property tax relief, despite the documented harmful effects on vulnerable populations, then it merely paves the way for the legalization of other drugs if the profit margins are attractive. Make no mistake, HB1598-FN opens the door to a whole new discussion.

Rep. Sue Homola (R-Hollis) represents Hillsborough County’s District 27.

Thursday, March 17, 2022
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Brendan W. Williams: Biden's odd State of the Union

Brendan W. Williams: Biden's odd State of the Union

IN HIS FIRST State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden made no mention of the heroism of health care workers in general, let alone those working in nursing homes specifically, which could have offered at least a rhetorical boost for a demoralized workforce. It was a conspicuous omission…

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Jim Isaak: Think more, click less to thwart AI manipulation

Jim Isaak: Think more, click less to thwart AI manipulation

IN Christopher Thompson’s recent column — “You can choose whom you do business with” — he points out that private businesses like GoFundMe can establish their own guidelines, in this case excluding support for protesting truckers. He didn’t address the challenge of cancel culture or point ou…

Monday, March 14, 2022
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Frank Edelblut: Education has become the great divider

Frank Edelblut: Education has become the great divider

WHY IS IT so hard for America’s education system to break free and consider making positive changes? Why is it so hard for education to move away from “doing things the way we always have,” even when we know it is not serving the best interests of our children?

Friday, March 11, 2022
Rep. Matt Wilhelm: Hassan is leading the fight to lower gas prices

Rep. Matt Wilhelm: Hassan is leading the fight to lower gas prices

EVERYONE HAS BEEN feeling the pain of mounting gas prices, but few in Washington or Concord have proposed any solutions. Our own Sen. Maggie Hassan has stood apart by leading the fight in the Senate to bring down the costs of gasoline. Instead of sitting on the sidelines, she has pushed for …

Deb Howes: Commissioner favors ‘no-frills’ education

Deb Howes: Commissioner favors ‘no-frills’ education

TO SAVE MONEY, most airlines have decided to go basic, just providing a no-frills flight for the base airfare. If you want to check a bag, eat an airline-provided snack or meal, or be able to cancel and get a refund, you’ll have to pay extra.

Thursday, March 10, 2022
Nick De Mayo: Biden was outplayed

Nick De Mayo: Biden was outplayed

PRESIDENT RONALD REAGAN’s 11th Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican” — is ignored by Chuck Douglas in his Wednesday, March 9, op-ed “Trump and his pal Putin.”