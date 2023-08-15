MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading this on or after Sunday, August 20, around 8:30 am or so Eastern Daylight Time, the tournament is over.
The U.S. Women’s National Team is ranked #1 in the world, and Rep. Moffett and I both agree 100% that it was disappointing to see our nation’s team get knocked out in the Round of 16. I am glad to see a Republican taking a positive interest in women’s sport. His fellow Republicans in Concord and nationwide have been talking a fair amount about women’s sports, but that is usually in the context of casting aspersions at trans athletes. Ironically, 2023 was the first Women’s World Cup featuring an openly trans athlete. The Canadian national team has a midfielder who happens to be a non-binary person who goes by the mononym “Quinn.” Quinn actually participated in the 2019 World Cup too, but as a woman named Rebecca Quinn. Team Canada’s performance was even more disappointing than Team USA’s: the Canadians didn’t even make the knock-out round.
To get back to Team USA, our women’s performance wasn’t really all that terrible. They were officially unbeaten, and they will be ranked #9 in the tournament with 1 win, 3 draws and 0 losses. The last game on Sunday, Aug. 6, technically goes on the books as a draw. The post-game penalty shoot-out (which Sweden won by the narrowest of margins) was basically just a more dramatic alternative to flipping a coin. The Swedish women are an outstanding team in their own right, who can finish no worse than #4 after beating Japan in the Round of 8.
2023 is not the first time the American women have faced a penalty-kick shootout in a World Cup. Rep. Moffett put an exclamation point after the name “Brandi Chastain!” in his op-ed: she was the heroine of the 1999 World Cup. The 1999 final game was a 0-0 draw with China: Chastain made the winning kick in a shootout. In the 2011 final, the USA lost a shootout to Japan.
The American women’s disappointing performance in 2023 was in my opinion mostly caused by their weak offense: they scored three goals in their opener against Vietnam, but just one more in their last three games. They ended up going 238 minutes without scoring. This is where I would be pointing my finger if I felt the need to point my finger anywhere.
That was not where Rep. Moffett pointed his finger. He sneers at the women players’ long-running battle for better compensation and working conditions. He even drags the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle into his diatribe. I am not sure why Aristotle’s comment was relevant, since the Greek team didn’t even qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Moffett expressed particular contempt for the team’s co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, who has blue hair and is an out lesbian. And he attacks the whole team for “kneeling [back in 2020] and disrespecting the flag.”
Every year, national anthem ceremonies get more complicated and more politicized. Apparently, this year’s women’s World Cup team never got the Republicans’ recent memo that it is now no longer good enough to just stand there with your hand over your heart during the anthem. Everyone will henceforth be required to sing along — and sing along loudly. Even the few team members who were actually singing were criticized for merely mouthing the words.
Rep. Timothy Horrigan (D-Durham) represents Strafford District 10.
