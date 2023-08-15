MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading this on or after Sunday, August 20, around 8:30 am or so Eastern Daylight Time, the tournament is over.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is ranked #1 in the world, and Rep. Moffett and I both agree 100% that it was disappointing to see our nation’s team get knocked out in the Round of 16. I am glad to see a Republican taking a positive interest in women’s sport. His fellow Republicans in Concord and nationwide have been talking a fair amount about women’s sports, but that is usually in the context of casting aspersions at trans athletes. Ironically, 2023 was the first Women’s World Cup featuring an openly trans athlete. The Canadian national team has a midfielder who happens to be a non-binary person who goes by the mononym “Quinn.” Quinn actually participated in the 2019 World Cup too, but as a woman named Rebecca Quinn. Team Canada’s performance was even more disappointing than Team USA’s: the Canadians didn’t even make the knock-out round.

Rep. Timothy Horrigan (D-Durham) represents Strafford District 10.

