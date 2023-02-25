REPRODUCTIVE health covers not only abortion care, but also breast, uterine, ovary and fallopian tube care.
I recently read about a patient with clear lumps in her breast. She needed a mammogram, but her husband forbade it. If she had cancer, he wouldn’t allow her to have a mastectomy. She eventually died of cancer.
I think we can all recognize how abhorrent that situation is.
But that’s what’s happening across the U.S.: reproductive health decisions are being taken out of the hands of people with breasts, uteruses, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, and are instead being legislated by elected officials.
How far is this going to go?
Recently diagnosed with breast cancer, I chose a double mastectomy. Surgeons lobbied me to have only one breast removed. I insisted that I wanted both removed. I was not interested in repeating a cancer diagnosis down the road. Not wanting additional surgery, I also chose no reconstruction. I was told by the surgeons that having an unreconstructed double mastectomy amounted to me “disfiguring my body."
My reply?: “It’s my body, it’s my choice.”
How far is this going to go?
Will we be denied preventive mastectomies because men think we look better with breasts?
Will we not be able to choose a preventive mastectomy because it might be denying a future not-yet-conceived embryo a source of nutrition?
It was discovered that I have an ungodly amount of carcinogenic PFAS chemicals in my body. PFAS are linked with many cancers, including breast, ovarian, and fallopian tube. In consultation with my doctors, we felt it was prudent to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes.
How far is this going to go?
Will we have to prove that we are postmenopausal in order to get preventive care?
Will the ability to conceive children negate preventive cancer care?
Lastly, in the cancer community, I have come across younger people who have discovered cancers while in early stages of pregnancy. Many cancers are hormone driven, meaning that pregnancy can rapidly exacerbate them, making them terminal.
How far is this going to go?
Are we going to make a decision against termination for that pregnant person, knowing carrying to term could cost their life?
Reproductive autonomy is a human right.
In the Live Free or Die state, it's time to enshrine that reproductive autonomy into the constitution by supporting CACR2, New Hampshire’s Liberty Amendment, which I proudly co-sponsor.
