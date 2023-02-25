REPRODUCTIVE health covers not only abortion care, but also breast, uterine, ovary and fallopian tube care.

I recently read about a patient with clear lumps in her breast. She needed a mammogram, but her husband forbade it. If she had cancer, he wouldn’t allow her to have a mastectomy. She eventually died of cancer.

Representative Wendy E. N Thomas

Merrimack Hills-12

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Nikki Haley: I’m running for Americans like Ed

MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.

Sen. Donna Soucy: Decade of struggle to enact a livable minimum wage

THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work…

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023