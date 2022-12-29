EARLIER THIS year I had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon, I will undergo surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes as my doctors confirmed that I am at a higher risk for ovarian cancer because of exposure to dangerous PFAS chemicals released into our community’s water supply. Today, it seems that this is the price of living in southern New Hampshire — sacrificing parts of your body so that corporate polluters can make a profit.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are man-made chemicals commonly used to make products more resistant to heat, water, and staining. They are incredibly toxic when ingested, associated with severe health problems such as cancer, and referred to as “forever chemicals” due to the length they continue to pollute an environment. In my town of Merrimack, PFAS contamination in the water supply has caused residents’ PFAS levels to grow several times higher than the national average, putting public health at risk.

Rep. Wendy E.N. Thomas (D) was recently elected to represent Hillsborough District 12. She lives in Merrimack and is a litigant in a class-action lawsuit against Saint-Gobain.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022
Wayne C. Beyer: A GOP victory in seven steps

ON JANUARY 28, more than 500 Republican office-holders and activists will convene in Salem to elect officers and set an agenda. Here are seven steps on the path to success in future elections.

Friday, December 23, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Christmas is pro life

AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Dr. Robert Andelman: Sudden death for teens in fentanyl-laced pills

A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …

Laurie Ortolano: Nashua spending cap gets its day in court

ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Allen J. Davis: The case for Biden

BARACK OBAMA shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in a league wi…

Monday, December 19, 2022
Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson: Open homes and open hearts needed

THERE MAY be a family in your social or professional circle that has a child with a developmental disability like Down syndrome or autism. Let’s call them the Smiths. Over the years, the Smith’s child Susan grows into adulthood, but, because she does not have the cognitive or physical abilit…

Sunday, December 18, 2022