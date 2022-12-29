EARLIER THIS year I had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon, I will undergo surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes as my doctors confirmed that I am at a higher risk for ovarian cancer because of exposure to dangerous PFAS chemicals released into our community’s water supply. Today, it seems that this is the price of living in southern New Hampshire — sacrificing parts of your body so that corporate polluters can make a profit.
PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are man-made chemicals commonly used to make products more resistant to heat, water, and staining. They are incredibly toxic when ingested, associated with severe health problems such as cancer, and referred to as “forever chemicals” due to the length they continue to pollute an environment. In my town of Merrimack, PFAS contamination in the water supply has caused residents’ PFAS levels to grow several times higher than the national average, putting public health at risk.
Thankfully, urgently needed relief from this water crisis is coming. Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a comprehensive investment in our nation’s safety and economic development. This legislation allocates $10 billion for PFAS treatment to communities across the nation, which means that thousands of Americans will finally regain access to safe water. I took my oath of office to serve in New Hampshire’s state house in December and I look forward to working with my colleagues to maximize the impact of this funding and protect Merrimack’s citizens from corporate pollution.
In southern New Hampshire, a multinational corporation called Saint-Gobain has long manufactured a variety of products using PFAS chemicals. Yet court records now indicate that Saint-Gobain provided false information to both state regulators and the public over the years falsely claiming that the Merrimack plant had never used pure PFAS chemicals, which are far more dangerous pollutants than diluted chemicals. Saint-Gobain has denied wrongdoing in its handling of information and in its communications with state regulators.
The PFAS chemicals released from this plant have been found in the water supply of thousands of homes in multiple communities. A government report recently found that “Most of the private wells evaluated in the five towns of Merrimack, Litchfield, Londonderry, Bedford, and Manchester were contaminated with PFAS.”
I first learned about the dangers of PFAS in 2016 attending a meeting hosted by Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water, a local group formed to discuss contamination in the water supply around Saint-Gobain. My family lives three miles from the plant. We were told we should be safe at that distance, but we had our home’s private well tested to be safe. The results were shocking: the PFAS contamination was so severe that we had to shut off our well until we put in a filtration and reverse osmosis system. Yet because these “forever chemicals” continue to spread through the groundwater, our well’s PFAS levels are higher now than in 2016. Six years later we still cannot drink the water.
After I was diagnosed with cancer last spring, I received a blood test for PFAS chemicals, including several in the group referred to as PFOS. My PFOS levels are 38 times the amount safe for humans. My husband also has elevated PFAS levels, which doctors suspect contributed to high cholesterol levels and quadruple heart bypass surgery at age 55. I can’t help but wonder if our sons’ and daughters’ autoimmune conditions could be related to the contamination.
Studies have shown that cancer, high cholesterol, and autoimmune conditions are all associated with PFAS exposure. In Merrimack, researchers have found residents have elevated PFAS levels and higher rates of cancer than similar communities without comparable PFAS exposure. While we cannot definitively prove that these health conditions are linked to the PFAS chemicals that came from the Saint-Gobain plant, the science speaks for itself.
Clean water is a fundamental right, and a terrible injustice has been done in denying the people of southern New Hampshire access to it. After spending six years unable to drink the water from my home, it is a relief to know that assistance is finally coming to Merrimack and other communities. I am grateful to my fellow “water warriors” who have worked tirelessly to highlight the importance of this issue and to elected officials like Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, who have been instrumental in securing over $72 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve water infrastructure and implement PFAS remediation in our state.
We can never undo the damage caused by PFAS pollution, but these funds from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act are critical to making our community safe again for future generations. As a state representative, I intend to continue this work to make sure that no Granite Stater ever has to fear the water coming from their faucet.
Rep. Wendy E.N. Thomas (D) was recently elected to represent Hillsborough District 12. She lives in Merrimack and is a litigant in a class-action lawsuit against Saint-Gobain.
