OVER THE PAST several months, I have heard from a number of constituents who are interested in obtaining a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They were unsure how to ask for one from their employer nor, did they understand what recourse they might have if their request was denied. As a state representative, I want to make sure that everyone in our state understands the options they have and are aware of the resources available to them as it relates to religious exemptions.
Part 1, Article 5 of the N.H. Constitution states: “Every individual has a natural and unalienable right to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and reason; and no subject shall be hurt, molested, or restrained, in his person, liberty, or estate, for worshiping God in the manner and season most agreeable to the dictates of his own conscience; or for his religious profession, sentiments, or persuasion; provided he doth not disturb the public peace or disturb others in their religious worship (June 2, 1784)”. Notably this article of the N.H. Constitution predates the U.S. Constitution.
What can one do if a requirement for public access conflicts with their personal religious beliefs?
In New Hampshire, if you feel that any requirement for access to employment, housing, or public accommodation conflicts with your personal religious beliefs, then you can ask for an exemption to that requirement. In most cases, a simple written request (stating that you are requesting a religious exemption for requirement “X” because it conflicts with your religious beliefs as defined in Part1, Article 5 of the N.H. Constitution) should be sufficient to receive a religious exemption. It may be wise to ask for a written response to the request for your personal records and to help in filing a potential discrimination case if denied.
What can one do if you are asked about the specifics of their religious beliefs?
The practice of asking individuals the specifics of their religious objection to a requirement is unfortunately becoming more common. I personally feel this practice is similarly offensive to asking someone requesting an exemption on sexual identity grounds to detail the specifics of their sexual identity and how they are impacted by the requirement. Fortunately, the right to spiritual worship according to the dictates of one’s conscience and reasoning is clearly stated in our state Constitution. One could answer any question that is asking for the specific reasoning of a religious objection by simply stating Part1, Article 5 of the N.H. Constitution: “Every individual has a natural and unalienable right to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and reason...” Again, it may be wise to keep a copy of any form filled out for your records.
What recourse does one have if their religious exemption is denied?
Anti-discrimination laws apply to all employers (private and governmental) in the state. This includes federal government agencies and sub-contractors. If your religious exemption request is denied, and you believe that a company or a government agency is discriminating against you on religious grounds, then you can file a discrimination complaint with the state Commission for Human Rights (www.nh.gov/hrc/howto.html). The complaint form is quite easy to fill out. This is a free service and you do not need a lawyer, although you can seek counsel if you wish. Throughout this process, the commission shall encourage the parties to resolve their differences through settlement negotiations. They also offer voluntary mediation. There is no cost for filing for the charging party, but this action can result in fines of up to $50,000 per complaint for organizations found to be discriminating. Additional information about the commission can be found online at bit.ly/3BjQA82.
Finally, in an effort to further protect our religious liberties in New Hampshire, I have filed legislation that will strengthen the wording around religious discrimination in state law, reduce the window for complaint resolution from two years to one year from filing, increase public awareness of these resources and their ease in filing a complaint. It is my hope that this information is useful and I look forward to continuing to serve the people in both my district and around our great state.