PATRICK HYNES hit it right on the money with his Sunday op-ed. Right now, the two biggest threats to the New Hampshire Advantage are higher taxes and the ravages of COVID-19.

I have been proud to be a part of Governor Chris Sununu’s Economic Reopening Taskforce over the last several months. Together we have forged those reasonable policies that have kept New Hampshire’s infection rates at levels that are the envy of most of the country, while simultaneously reducing unemployment rates to reasonable levels. October’s rate came in at 4.2%.

I am also a retired physician and the health officer of the town of Brookfield. My top priority for the legislative session is updating our public health laws — some of which date from 1915 — so that health officers actually have the training and the data they need to work with local officials to protect our communities.

Unfortunately, our Republican leadership of the House is off to a rocky start with COVID-19. Toxic peer pressure from a small but vocal minority has promoted a reckless disregard of this virus. They have encouraged risky behaviors, undermined common sense safety precautions like effective masks and social distancing, and encouraged large gatherings. They have put an enormous amount of pressure on their colleagues to follow suit, and as we have seen, this is horribly irresponsible and had tragic consequences.

Our constituents deserve better than this. Legislators need to be positive role models, encourage responsible behaviors, and look out for their colleagues and their constituents. Wearing a mask to protect yourself and those around you from a deadly virus is not a threat to your constitutional rights.

Not doing so makes it impossible for us to continue New Hampshire’s economic recovery, which the Reopening Task Force and Gov. Sununu worked so hard to set in motion.

The voters have made clear that they want a functional Legislature in New Hampshire. Without that, our governor is left with no choice but to use emergency orders to deal with an epidemic that continues to threaten our way of life. Our doctors and hospitals have clearly demonstrated that it is possible to continue to operate, and operate safely, through this pandemic. Between appropriate distancing, innovative communication strategies, protective equipment, and upgrades to air handling systems they have kept the public safe.

Reopening the legislature is no different. We can apply the same strategies to keep the public safe. But at the end of the day, our legislature needs to once again be accessible to the citizens of our state.

I look forward to being an integral part of the Republican leadership team that will responsibly and safely make this happen.

William Marsh, MD (R-Brookfield) represents Carroll County District 8 in the New Hampshire House and serves on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Economic Reopening Taskforce. He is currently vice chair of Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs.

Monday, December 14, 2020
Op-eds

