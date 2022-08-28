IN 2015, we were the first New Hampshire elected officials to proudly endorse then-candidate Donald J. Trump; and we were proud to serve on his historic 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as President Trump delivered on all of his promises to Granite Staters.
In a few weeks, New Hampshire has a real chance of electing a strong Republican to Congress, one who will fight to advance the America First agenda again. That’s why we are proud to give our complete and total endorsements to New Hampshire’s very own, Karoline Leavitt. Karoline is a born-and-raised Granite Stater and the former assistant press secretary to Kayleigh McEnany. Karoline also already battled the Democrats and the weak Republicans like Liz Cheney on Capitol Hill, when she was the spokeswoman for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Over the past year, Karoline has packed houses at every event she hosts, and is currently tied for first place in the most recent polling because she has outworked all of her opponents to earn every single vote. According to the most recent and accurate public poll in the race conducted by Saint Anselm College’s Survey Center, Karoline is in a dead heat tie with the 2020 nominee, Matt Mowers, who lost to Chris Pappas by 5 points.
If anyone has watched Karoline like we have, her surging campaign is no surprise. Karoline’s momentum is not only demonstrated in the polls, she is number one in the race for New Hampshire fundraising by a margin of more than two to one. By contrast, Matt Mowers moved to New Hampshire to run Chris Christie’s failed presidential campaign, and continues to be funded by never-Trump con artists like Bill Palatucci, and endorsed by never-Trumpers like Nikki Haley, who hope to make their mark here in New Hampshire so they can run for president themselves.
The fight for the America First agenda runs through the first-in-the-nation primary state — where it all began in 2016. We know a winner when we see one. Karoline Leavitt is New Hampshire’s best chance to win the Republican nomination on September 13th and defeat Chris Pappas in November.
Rep. Al Baldasaro (R) lives in Londonderry and Rep. Fred Doucette (R) lives in Salem.
NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.
AS ONE of New Hampshire’s fastest-growing employment sectors, information technology, or IT, is an essential field that involves using computers to store, share, secure, analyze or transmit information or data. IT has become the lifeblood of nearly every organization and is how employees com…
THE INITIAL goals of the student loan repayment moratorium were noble and undoubtedly helped many borrowers remain afloat during economic uncertainties brought on by the COVID pandemic. As we’ve begun to get COVID under control and our economy has rebounded, it’s now time to chart a course t…
THE IDEALS of the American Revolution are being replaced by a cultural revolution that is tearing America apart. Its foot soldiers push a new orthodoxy — a new state religion, really — one that tears down statues of George Washington, teaches our kids that America is racist, and tells them t…
WHEN I WAS diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015, the cost of prescription drugs was the last thing on my mind. I was given five years to live, but I was determined to survive through my diagnosis. One night in 2019, my heart stopped eight times in six hours. I fought for my life that night…
RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”
LIKE THE NATION in general, New England faces a crisis in affordable housing, with home and rental prices soaring, rental units in short supply, and not nearly enough housing to meet the growing demand.
SEMICONDUCTORS are everywhere. They are in our cars, our cellphones, our laptops — in items as common as our microwaves and as critical as our military equipment. But a global shortage of them is driving inflation and putting our national security at risk.
WE TOOK our daughter to her first Boston Red Sox game when she was six weeks old. Her mother had sewn a Red Sox patch on a Snugglie and she rested on my chest for nine innings. She woke up when fans cheered or got raucous, slept whenever Roger Clemens leaned in to get a sign from catcher Ric…