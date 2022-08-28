IN 2015, we were the first New Hampshire elected officials to proudly endorse then-candidate Donald J. Trump; and we were proud to serve on his historic 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as President Trump delivered on all of his promises to Granite Staters.

In a few weeks, New Hampshire has a real chance of electing a strong Republican to Congress, one who will fight to advance the America First agenda again. That’s why we are proud to give our complete and total endorsements to New Hampshire’s very own, Karoline Leavitt. Karoline is a born-and-raised Granite Stater and the former assistant press secretary to Kayleigh McEnany. Karoline also already battled the Democrats and the weak Republicans like Liz Cheney on Capitol Hill, when she was the spokeswoman for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Rep. Al Baldasaro (R) lives in Londonderry and Rep. Fred Doucette (R) lives in Salem.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Monday, August 22, 2022
Vikram Mansharamani: I was canceled

THE IDEALS of the American Revolution are being replaced by a cultural revolution that is tearing America apart. Its foot soldiers push a new orthodoxy — a new state religion, really — one that tears down statues of George Washington, teaches our kids that America is racist, and tells them t…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022
Richard Girard: Democrats can't dodge their record

RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Robert Azzi: Short-wave connection to America tuning in the Sox

WE TOOK our daughter to her first Boston Red Sox game when she was six weeks old. Her mother had sewn a Red Sox patch on a Snugglie and she rested on my chest for nine innings. She woke up when fans cheered or got raucous, slept whenever Roger Clemens leaned in to get a sign from catcher Ric…