MORE THAN 160,000 students attend New Hampshire public schools, representing more than 90% of families with school-age children. On average, these students perform among the best in the country, which says a lot when state funding of public schools is the lowest in the country. It also says a lot about public confidence and support for public schools when most school budgets are set by voters and most of the funding comes from local property taxes.
Unfortunately, with Commissioner Frank Edelblut at the helm of the New Hampshire Department of Education, public schools are in trouble. When Edelblut testified recently in the ConVal School District v. State of New Hampshire trial, he could not say whether public schools were meeting the state’s constitutional requirement to provide an “adequate” education. But when pressed on the issue, the commissioner proclaimed, without any facts to substantiate it, that alternatives to public schools, including the state’s new school voucher program, do provide an adequate education.
Edelblut’s testimony is deeply disturbing and underscores not only his bias against public schools, but also his complete lack of competence when it comes to his job and the department he leads.
In fact, state law requires the commissioner to determine if every public school provides an “adequate education” by looking at several factors, including student/teacher ratios, number of days or hours in the school year, and student performance, including statewide assessment tests.
In stark contrast to the accountability required for public schools, there is no way to tell whether any of the 3,200 students with a school voucher are being educated at all, let alone receiving an “adequate” education.
In a separate line of questioning, Edelblut stated that he did not know what it actually costs public schools to provide an adequate education, and he’s never studied the issue because the legislature never directed him to do that. But lack of legislative directive hasn’t stopped him from aggressively promoting alternatives to public schools during his tenure as commissioner.
No accountability
Since being nominated by Governor Chris Sununu in 2017, Edelblut has taken every opportunity to divert public money away from public schools and introduced numerous taxpayer-funded alternatives with dubious educational value and zero accountability. Let’s start with the voucher program, euphemistically called “Education Freedom Accounts.”
Edelblut was the chief promoter of school vouchers despite strong public opposition. He made the case for vouchers based on helping students who did not have the resources to leave their public school and choose an alternative. Edelblut sold the story to the Republican-led legislature with the promise that it would cost the state $3.3 million and save local property taxpayers nearly $12 million, since they wouldn’t have to pay the local costs to educate students who left local public schools.
But it did not work out that way. Only about 100 students left public schools for a voucher, the cost of which has jumped to nearly $25 million while mostly paying for tuition and costs for students already attending private and home schools. So much for opening doors for low-income families.
There’s nothing “conservative” about Edelblut’s voucher program and it has turned out to be a boondoggle.
Other examples of Edelblut’s sustained attack on public schools include a $6-million contract with a company called Prenda to provide what essentially amounts to group homeschooling for 79 students and staffed by people who are not trained in instruction or in any subject matter and are not required to have criminal background checks.
The commissioner has advocated to eliminate arts and language courses, subject teachers to lawsuits, and even strip teachers of their credentials when they teach subjects relating to racism and genocide.
No confidence
Numerous school board members and superintendents have expressed their lack of confidence in Edelblut’s leadership. Those who speak up about his bias against public schools may face a visit from state auditors, withholding of state funds, and rejection of grant applications.
Edelbut’s lack of candor and honesty in court, under oath, should be alarming to all of us. Does he know whether public schools provide an adequate education or not? Does he really think vouchers or Prenda pods meet the state’s constitutional obligation to provide an “adequate education” even without any accountability for how tax dollars are spent, no minimum standards, no measure of student performance, nor even a requirement for a student to receive any educational services at all?
New Hampshire is fortunate to have such strong public confidence and support for our public schools. It’s unacceptable the commissioner doesn’t feel the same way.
Rep. Mel Myler (D-Hopkinton) is the ranking Democrat on the House education committee. Rep. David Luneau (D-Hopkinton) serves on the House Education Committee and is a former chair of the Hopkinton School Board.
“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.
PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds t…
TAXPAYERS have every right to expect decent public services in return for their hard-earned money. They expect trash to be picked up, potholes filled, snow plowed, water free of toxic chemicals and quality public schools for all children. Because of accountability and oversight, citizens can…
THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.
AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment …
FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat votin…
AT FIRST GLANCE, the “Parental Bill of Rights’’ is benign. Some sections detail the existing rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their children. Other sections detail the existing rights of parents to be informed of disciplinary and medical events involving their children at school…
IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing t…