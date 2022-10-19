FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climate change nor the need to plan for the future, they are more than content to provide protection for fossil fuel interests.
Even energy efficiency efforts have been targeted for cuts, because these politicians claim they do not work. This despite NHSaves requiring a cost-benefit analysis for every such project that they support, often with a 4:1 payoff.
In the run-up to the election Republicans seemingly have seen the light, and are proclaiming that 2023 will be the year of biomass. This despite their efforts to shut down New Hampshire’s biomass plants over the past two years. This was an effort to cripple biomass energy production in New Hampshire despite the roughly 1,000 jobs it supports, the millions of local tax revenue it produces and the in-state renewable energy it generates.
Republicans argued that it was too expensive. However, now they are changing course because in the current worldwide energy crisis, that energy is competitive and is also local.
Because Republicans did not plan for a future without cheap natural gas, they now realize that they must take action because our state’s residents are suffering from the high energy costs of out-of-state fuel sources.
While Democrats were busy producing viable energy plans for the Granite State’s future (a 2018 white paper documenting our state’s energy resources, and another in 2020 laid out a green plan of action), as well as submitting dozens of bills in support of the clean energy transition, Gov. Sununu was busy vetoing these efforts, while STE Republicans spent their time blocking many reasonable initiatives.
Voters deserve a New Hampshire energy policy that is planned and that prioritizes energy efficiency along with in-state renewable energy such as solar, hydro, biomass and wind energy. Many of these energy sources have zero or near-zero energy costs and provide price stability, while fossil fuels will continue to be volatile and dependent on world markets. This November, New Hampshire voters will determine our state’s energy future.
Representatives Lee Oxenham (D-Plainfield) and Peter Somssich (D-Portsmouth) are members of the House Science Technology & Energy Committee.
OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacle…
TREES ARE cherished features of New Hampshire’s natural and cultural landscape, as well as ever-present and fundamental forces that play an immutable role in our quality of life. The trees we love and depend on are currently threatened by adverse environmental conditions, and together we can…
IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON in New England and that means fall foliage and tailgating. But there’s another tradition that is in full swing as we head into October — politics. With the primaries over, it’s time for us to decide who we will be voting for, and what issues will inspire us to vote one w…
TWO MONTHS ago, I woke up in unbearable pain. I was sick, there was blood, and there were tears. I cried through bouts of unimaginable pain as my hopes for pregnancy came to an end. I grieved as a future my family and I had been planning for slipped from my grasp.
INFLATION IS inflicting more pain on working people in America, so says Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell. The pain is coming from the inflation created by the Democrats and inflation is remaining high with their spending policies.
TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the positio…
If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary K…
LAST WINTER, President Joe Biden warned of a season of “severe illness and death” when talking about the pandemic. This year, those predictions may come true, but not because of COVID. The threat lies in the extreme energy policies championed by Biden and the green movement, especially with …
LAST MONTH, I stood with Granite Staters who shared why it is important to protect Medicare and Social Security. One of those Granite Staters was Laurel, who lives in Concord. Her husband suffered with Alzheimer’s for 12 years. It was a heartbreaking process, and also an expensive one that d…