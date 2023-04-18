THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House passed a bipartisan budget that puts Granite Staters first — now, the Senate must do their part.

In public service, listening matters. State House Democrats have been listening to our constituents, and the message across New Hampshire is clear: Granite Staters want their leaders to work together and pass a budget that prioritizes strengthening communities and helping working families.

Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) serves Hillsborough - District 40 and Rep. Alexis Simpson (D-Exeter) serves Rockingham - District 33.

Sunday, April 16, 2023
Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley will secure our border

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

Friday, April 14, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

Monday, April 10, 2023
Sue Homola: 272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …