THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House passed a bipartisan budget that puts Granite Staters first — now, the Senate must do their part.
In public service, listening matters. State House Democrats have been listening to our constituents, and the message across New Hampshire is clear: Granite Staters want their leaders to work together and pass a budget that prioritizes strengthening communities and helping working families.
House Democrats’ efforts to reach across the aisle have resulted in a bipartisan budget that does just that. We knew from the beginning of the legislative session that we had the opportunity to work with Republican leadership to strengthen the state budget and ensure critical programs are being appropriately supported. Despite being in the minority, Democrats secured major investments in affordable housing, health care, and education. Because of our efforts, this is a budget that will help workers, students, and families.
No compromise is perfect and we have been clear that Republican-led efforts to repeal the millionaires’ interest and dividends tax, and shift education aid to the General Fund could widen inequality in our state. That said, there are many hard-won elements of this state budget that will benefit hardworking Granite Staters and we are proud that we led the passage of a bipartisan amendment that every Democratic House member was able to support.
One of our top priorities was adding affordable housing funding back into the budget after much of it was stripped away in the Republican-controlled House Finance Committee. Families, communities and employers continue to feel the effects of the housing crisis in our state and we knew that funding for affordable housing had to be a cornerstone of our bipartisan solution. All Granite Staters deserve safe, stable, and affordable housing. To this end, we secured $30 million for affordable housing, doubling the House Republicans’ proposal. This funding will be critical in helping us address New Hampshire’s housing crisis.
The Granite State is also facing mental health and substance abuse crises, and exacerbating the problem is the extremely low Medicaid reimbursement rates in our state. Health care providers across the state have stated that raising the reimbursement rate was a dire need for hospitals and community health care centers to provide services. Taking the feedback of community health leaders and physicians across the state seriously, House Democrats fought to add $96 million over Governor Chris Sununu’s budget appropriation to ensure health care options for all Granite Staters. This necessary funding will be critical to helping some of our most vulnerable residents.
In our budget compromise, House Democrats also secured a major adjustment to the public education funding formula that will benefit communities and families.
The formula was shifted to target public schools most in need of support, instead of the same flat rate for all schools. This change will have a major impact — now, the state will be required to prioritize school districts most in need of aid, giving all students a better opportunity to receive the same quality education no matter where they live. We also stopped further expansion of the runaway school voucher program — as a result fewer taxpayer dollars meant for public schools will go to private schools and religious institutions.
The House held up our end of the process and passed a budget that directly addresses our constituents’ concerns and secures funding that strengthens our communities. Our historic bipartisan budget is only as good as the Senate’s ability to build on our success and not cut important compromises as they craft their version.
We hope that the New Hampshire Senate will join us in the spirit of bipartisan cooperation to strengthen our state and send us back a budget that builds on the work of both parties in the New Hampshire House. As this budget continues through this process, House Democrats will continue to hold the line on passing a budget that helps workers, students, and all Granite State families.
Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) serves Hillsborough - District 40 and Rep. Alexis Simpson (D-Exeter) serves Rockingham - District 33.
