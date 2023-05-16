AT FIRST GLANCE, the “Parental Bill of Rights’’ is benign. Some sections detail the existing rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their children. Other sections detail the existing rights of parents to be informed of disciplinary and medical events involving their children at school. No problem.

Reiterating existing rights is not the intent of the bill, however, which brings us back to Senator Sharon Carson’s admission about transgender youth. The new parental “rights’’ established in SB 272 relate specifically to gender identity and expression. If a child expresses their gender in a nonconforming way at school — with the name they use, the way others treat them, or the requests they make of school personnel — SB 272 requires teachers and other school personnel to provide details to parents when asked.

Rep. Mel Myler (D-Hopkinton) is the ranking member on the House Education Committee. Rep. Linda Tanner (D-Georges Mills) also serves on the committee.

Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.

Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.

