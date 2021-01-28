PEOPLE WHO accuse the police of violating their civil rights deserve their day in court. Yet many plaintiffs who try never get the chance to lay out their evidence. Procedural hurdles and special immunities for government employees block access to the witness stand.
Maurice Belmore Jr. found out the hard way. His long path to justice started early one morning in 2014. While crossing the street as a pedestrian in Nashua, a police cruiser collided with him and left the scene.
When officers responded to reports of an injury, Belmore says they waved off paramedics. He claims they then beat him, handcuffed him and threatened him with criminal charges unless he agreed to stay quiet about the collision.
At one point, Belmore says, an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee against his throat and other officers delivered knee strikes, bent Belmore’s thumbs backward, and carried him face down by his wrists and ankles to a police cruiser.
Belmore alleges that officers assaulted him again at the police station, and then booked him on suspicion of five misdemeanors to create legal cover for their harassment. The whole experience happened in a matter of hours, but Belmore’s pursuit of justice took years.
First he had to navigate the criminal justice system. A local judge tossed one count of resisting arrest, and a jury cleared Belmore of everything else except a single trespassing charge related to his refusal to step off private property during the police confrontation.
Once those matters were resolved, Belmore filed a civil lawsuit for damages. Unfortunately, the court tossed most of his claims on technicalities. Officers accused of misconduct did not have to testify or even answer the complaint. Instead, they asserted a special defense called “qualified immunity.”
The judge-made doctrine provides a free pass for government employees—no matter how outrageous their behavior—unless previous cases clearly establish that their precise conduct was unconstitutional. Belmore could not overcome the hurdle, which left his case gutted.
He eventually reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount in October 2018, more than four years after the incident. Similar delays are the norm in New Hampshire.
Some plaintiffs persevere, like the Latino man who asked an officer for directions in Salem and got a weapon pointed at him instead. Or the teenager propositioned by a police chief to pose nude in exchange for dismissal of an alcohol possession charge in New London.
Other people with grievances against the government get nothing but runaround. One problem is the structure of state laws, which shield the police and other public employees from accountability. This forces aggrieved individuals into federal courts, where they encounter rigged doctrines like qualified immunity.
Everyone has a right to petition government for a redress of grievances. But the path to trial in the federal system is like a backcountry road filled with mud, potholes and unmarked detours. Even plaintiffs who know where they are going get lost.
As the nonprofit Institute for Justice documents in its 2021 Initiative for legislative action, the system is broken and needs reform. Our response is House Bill 111, bipartisan legislation that would allow targets of government abuse to avoid the federal maze and sue for damages in state court.
Police and other public officials could continue to avoid personal liability. They would face no added risk of financial ruin for decisions made in the line of duty. Instead, the bill would allow civil claims in state court against the agencies that employ bad actors.
The concept is simple. If a public servant does something wrong in the name of the government, then the agency that pays the person’s salary should take responsibility.
Private employers already abide by the same standard. If a Walmart or McDonald’s worker causes harm, for example, then customers can sue the corporation. The risk of litigation incentivizes employers to stay vigilant when hiring, training and supervising staff.
The same standard of accountability would improve government relations in New Hampshire. More importantly, the legislation would open the courthouse doors for all citizens seeking a chance to be heard.