HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.

Florida is not off to a good start. This spring Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation that would have made it a felony for an individual to provide transportation to an undocumented person, even to obtain food or medical help or to attend a worship service.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin McBride is the Senior Pastor of Raymond Baptist Church and a board member of the National Association of Evangelicals. He lives in Notingham.

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

Scott Gove: The most important delivery this summer for UPS

THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.