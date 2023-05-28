HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.
Florida is not off to a good start. This spring Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation that would have made it a felony for an individual to provide transportation to an undocumented person, even to obtain food or medical help or to attend a worship service.
MORE THAN 160,000 students attend New Hampshire public schools, representing more than 90% of families with school-age children. On average, these students perform among the best in the country, which says a lot when state funding of public schools is the lowest in the country. It also says …
I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.
“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.
PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds t…
TAXPAYERS have every right to expect decent public services in return for their hard-earned money. They expect trash to be picked up, potholes filled, snow plowed, water free of toxic chemicals and quality public schools for all children. Because of accountability and oversight, citizens can…
THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.