TWO DISCLAIMERS: Donald Trump is not Adolph Hitler and America is not in the grip of Nazism as Germany was from the mid-1930s through the mid-1940s.
That said, it was an essay by the German Lutheran pastor and theologian during Hitler’s ascendancy, The Rev. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, that provides some insight into the Trump phenomenon in America today.
As Hitler’s evil became apparent, Rev. Bonhoeffer, while operating from a government-held position, actually aided in the German Resistance. He was caught, arrested and imprisoned; and accused of being part of a plot on Hitler’s life. He was executed on April 9, 1945 at the Flossenberg Concentration Camp shortly before the camp was liberated by the Allies.
During his imprisonment, Bonhoeffer wrote a number of letters and essays to friends, loved-ones, and colleagues. They were later published as Letters and Papers from Prison.
One such essay is titled “On Stupidity.” Citing my disclaimers, the essay sheds light on the current social, cultural, and political climate in today’s America.
Caveat: Bonhoeffer’s use of “stupidity” in the German language, does not have the exact same connotation as its English counterpart. Some editions of his essay use “folly” rather than “stupidity.”
Some excerpts:
“Stupidity [folly] is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice.
“Against stupidity we are defenseless…reason falls on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s pre-judgment simply need not be believed…
“There are human beings who are of remarkably agile intellect yet stupid… Stupidity is less a psychological than a sociological problem…”
Bonhoeffer doesn’t say that those who supported Hitler were individually stupid people. He even said, as just noted, that some were “of remarkably agile intellect.” His larger point, however, was that many of them had succumbed — consciously or not — to a phenomenon that “infects a large part of humankind.”
He adds: “The power of the one needs the stupidity [or folly] of the other…it seems that under the overwhelming impact of rising power, humans are deprived of their inner independence…”
With Bonhoeffer’s words in mind, consider the following:
Few, if any, of Trump’s supporters would openly mock a developmentally disabled person, as Trump did of a New York Times reporter; but they continue to give him their loyalty — being “deprived of their inner independence.”
Few, if any, of Trump’s supporters would brag about grabbing women by their genitals; but they continue to give him their loyalty — being “deprived of their inner independence.”
Most Trump supporters, I assume, are faithful spouses, but they continue to give their loyalty to a man whose marriage vows are seemingly incidental — being “deprived of their inner independence.”
Most evangelical Christians have to know, somewhere in their heart of hearts, that Trump’s very way of living makes a complete mockery of everything we know about the life and teachings of Jesus, and yet they continue to give him their loyalty — being “deprived of their inner independence.”
What Bonhoeffer meant by “stupidity” or folly, then, was not primarily about human beings doing stupid things. We all do stupid things. Instead, the stupidity to which Bonhoeffer refers is about succumbing to a socio-cultural mind set “under the impact of rising power.”
Such succumbing, as Bonhoeffer notes, has this effect: “Reason falls on deaf ears, facts that contradict one’s pre-judgement simply need not be believed…when facts are irrefutable, they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental…”
But now I have to wonder. As Trump’s favorability ratings and poll numbers continue to drop, due in large measure to his response — or lack thereof — to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the construct Bonhoeffer proposes beginning to break down? The facts with respect to the ever-rising cases and deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming ever more difficult to be “pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental” by even the most loyal of Trump followers.
Could it be that Trump’s cancellation of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida means he has finally had to face the reality that the facts of the spread of COVID-19 can no longer be pushed aside as inconsequential? Or is he trying to salvage a failing re-election effort? It’s probably some of both.
Finally, could it be that at least some of Trump’s followers are beginning to reclaim at least some of their inner independence?
Whether such is the case or not — and time will tell — Bonhoeffer speaks clearly to our present-day America. Listen to him well.