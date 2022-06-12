“Those who come hither (from Germany) are generally of the most ignorant stupid sort of their own nation… unless the stream of their importation (can) be turned they will soon outnumber us. Why should Pennsylvania, founded by the English, become a colony of aliens who will shortly be so numerous as to Germanize us instead of our Anglifying them, and who will never adopt our language or customs anymore than they can acquire our complexion.”

If you have a $100 bill on you, you have a picture of the author of these words. They were written by Benjamin Franklin in a letter to a colleague in 1753.

The term “replacement theory” had not been coined when Franklin wrote those words, but the fear he expressed is consistent with the fears being stoked and exploited — sometimes with deadly results — by today’s proponents of this “theory.” Franklin’s alarms notwithstanding, the fledgling Commonwealth of Pennsylvania did not become Germanized to the extinguishment of the Anglos. There was a strong influx of Germans into America from the time of Franklin and well after, but they did not replace anything. In time they became a part of the larger American mosaic. There was no zero-sum game, as Franklin feared, with German gains being Anglo losses.

Among the Germans who came to America, a century after Franklin, was one Thomas Nast. He became one of the most prominent political cartoonists of his day. Much of his work appeared in Harpers Weekly. Nast propounded his own replacement theory in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by exploiting the wave of anti-Catholic sentiment that arose with the influx of Irish and Italian immigrants into what was a predominantly Protestant Christian culture. One of his cartoons portrayed American Catholic bishops as crocodiles, swimming up to a shore where American kids — presumably Protestants — were playing, and threatening to swallow them up. This, according to Nast, was what would happen if Catholic parochial schools were permitted to exist. It was seen as an early step in the Catholic Church’s replacement of American Protestantism.

These are but two examples of how fear of replacement of the dominant American culture forms one of the ugly side shows of our American story.

Now it has reared its head again. This time the fear is that we are heading towards an America with a non-White majority, which ironically enough happens to be true. According the United States Census Bureau, as reported by the Pew Research Foundation, by the year 2050 a majority of the U.S. population will be non-White; African Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and other racial minorities in aggregate will make up a majority of our population. This is not a replacement theory; it is a replacement reality.

Consider this. A child born in America today, whatever his or her race or ethnicity, by the age of 30 will be living in an America in which there is no one dominant racial or ethnic group. Whatever the race or ethnicity of the American children who are now being born, in less than three decades they will be a part of a larger multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multicultural American mix.

This is a demographic fact. What goes by the name of “replacement theory” in this country is an ugly, fear-driven, and largely racist denial of this reality. And yet among its proponents are certain members of the U.S. Congress and Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. They are using the immigration crisis at our southern border as evidence of their replacement theory. I do not want to minimize the seriousness of our current immigration challenge, while also knowing that its impact on the wider demographic trends, as cited here, is negligible.

What is crucial now is our responsibility to those children born today when it comes to the kind of nation in which they will come of age and raise families of their own.

I say, for their sake, we should embrace and celebrate this coming demographic reality the Census Bureau projects.

The alternative is to subject these children to the fear mongering of those who are holding out, in dangerous and sometimes deadly ways — as we recently saw in Buffalo, N.Y. — for a predominantly White American culture that is going out of existence.

I doubt I’ll see the year 2050. But for those American children being born today, and who will probably be having children of their own when that year arrives, my hope for them is that they and their children will live in an America that affirms and honors the rich mosaic our nation can be, rather than one that retreats into a hateful tribalism.

The Rev. Steve Edington is the minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua.

