IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at the hands of the Romans, not much about him was originally written. In time this sect evolved out of Judaism to become a free-standing religion of its own called Christianity.

As this faith spread, there was correspondence among the early Christian communities, some of it by Paul of Tarsus. Then, beginning around the year 60, and continuing into the early second century, accounts of the life and teachings of Jesus came to be written. Some of these writings would eventually comprise the New Testament Gospels. Scholars in these communities weighed in as to the theological implications of Jesus’ life and death. Offices of authority, like deacons, bishops and apostles were formed.

Rev. Steve Edington is the Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, NH

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023
We are making progress, but there is work to be done

We are making progress, but there is work to be done

FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.