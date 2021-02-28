WHEN I was in grade school, the post-World War II baby boom was moving up through the demographic pipeline to the point that the single junior high school in my hometown of St. Albans, W.Va. — near the capital city of Charleston — was not big enough to house us boomers. A second junior high school was needed.
A few miles east of the section of town where I lived was a school for African American children and young people, grades one through nine. It was generally referred to, in my circles, as “the colored school.” I didn’t even know its real name.
By the time I started attending in the fall of 1957 it was, and still is, called William McKinley Junior High. With respect to my racial consciousness, McKinley was a good place for me to be. Prior to the seventh grade I had absolutely no contact with persons of color — any color other than White. For the first time in my life, I interacted daily with African American kids; and, as the saying goes, we played well together. At 3 p.m., of course, we all went back to our segregated neighborhoods.
Some of the African American teachers who’d been on faculty there before the school became McKinley Junior High stayed on. For the first time in my life, I encountered Black people in positions of authority — authority over me, no less.
I still carry fond memories of my math and shop teacher, Mr. Homer Price, and my geography teacher, Mrs. Constance Welch. Mrs. Welch’s husband was an administrator at West Virginia State College, a primarily “negro” college in nearby Institute, W.Va. She got me an autographed picture of Jackie Robinson when he made a speech there.
Every once in a while, though, I’d see stenciled on the back of some folding chairs or on some old stationery used as scrap paper, the words “Carter G. Woodson School” and learned that was what the school had previously been called. I was 12 years old. It never even occurred to me to ask why it was no longer called Carter Woodson School.
A decade later, I was attending a theological seminary in Rochester, N.Y., preparing for the ministry. One of the texts we had to read for a class I was taking on the history of the African American Church was a book by Dr. Lerone Bennett titled “Before the Mayflower.” As I read the book, I came upon the name Carter Woodson. He was, I learned, an outstanding Black educator and historian, the second African American after William E.B. DuBois to earn a PhD from Harvard in 1912. He founded the Journal of Negro History and was instrumental in starting Negro History Week in February, which we now observe as Black History Month.
Dr. Woodson had roots in southern West Virginia and had been a dean at the “negro college” I mentioned — West Virginia State. Now it’s West Virginia State University.
It all hit me as I sat in my seminary library. So that’s who Carter Woodson was. I felt a certain kind of shame come over me. I knew I was not personally responsible for any of it. I was 10 years old when the name change was made. But I realized that in order for it to be “OK” for me to attend the junior high school I did — and even with all the positive racial experiences I had there — the name of one of this nation’s very prominent African American educators had to be expunged.
The epiphany I had, sitting there in my seminary library, was an early lesson in systemic racism, White privilege, and White supremacy. It had nothing to do with my personal feelings about Black people; rather it had to do with my being, even unconsciously, part of a system that could render Black people invisible if the “need” (so to speak) arose.
I’m grateful for my years at McKinley Junior High. They provided me with my first interracial setting when it came to some of my classmates and some of my teachers. But in order for me to have those defining experiences, the name of one of America’s truly outstanding African-American educators had to be obliterated.
I think of the thousands of students who have attended McKinley Junior High in the 60-plus years since I graduated from it. How might it have affected their racial consciousness had Carter Woodson’s name remained on the school?
How might it have affected the racial consciousness of the African-American students who attended McKinley to have known that one of America’s most prominent educators was African-American? How might it have affected the racial consciousness of the White kids? I think on these things to this day.
Remember well the name of Carter G. Woodson and be grateful for his contributions to American education and to the cause of racial awareness and racial justice.