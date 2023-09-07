I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a South American jungle.
Two excellent books have been written about the Rev. Jim Jones People’s Temple Cult and its horrific culmination: “Raven” by Tim Reiterman — a journalist who got out of Jonestown alive when Congressman Leo Ryan’s entourage was ambushed on Jones’ orders; and “A Thousand Lives” by Julia Sheeres. Reading them is like watching a row of dominoes falling: From Jim Jones’ hardscrabble beginnings with a storefront church in Indiana, to his gaining a large cultish following with his San Francisco People’s Temple, to convincing 1,000 of his followers to go with him to create a utopian town — called “Jonestown” of course — in a jungle in Guyana.
The last domino, as cited above, fell when California Congressman Leo Ryan made a fact-finding visit to Jonestown after his office had received concerns about it. On his way back to his small plane, Mr. Ryan, on Jones’ orders, was ambushed and killed, as were many in his entourage. Jim Jones announced this to the Jonestown residents, saying he did what he had to do, and that “the government” would soon be coming to retaliate. The solution was for all of them to kill themselves before that could happen. And they did — every man, woman, and child.
Caveat time: Donald Trump is not Jim Jones. The America of 2023 is not Jonestown 1978 writ large. But certain perspectives can be gained by examining the risings of Jim Jones and Donald Trump.
Suppose 10 years or so prior to 1978, you had asked any of those who took their lives in Jonestown if they would have followed a self-anointed preacher into a South American jungle, and killed themselves by drinking a cyanide-laced grape beverage, because this preacher had convinced them that government agents were coming to kill them? You’d have been considered a lunatic for even posing such a question! But it happened.
And what if, 10-12 years ago, you posed this scenario to the American people: A real estate billionaire — who inherited much of his wealth from his father and never held a political office in his life — gained the United States presidency in 2016. Following his defeat for a second term he refused to accept the outcome of the election, and instigated an insurrection against the U.S. Congress as they were certifying the election results, with some of the insurrectionists bent on killing Vice President Mike Pence. For this he was impeached (a second time), but again avoided conviction.
Then, come 2023, he was the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. This, despite the fact that he’d been indicted four times, in state and federal courts, with two of the indictments being for his criminal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Sixty courts of law, from state supreme courts to federal district courts, to the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed his claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Still, he was able to perpetuate the lie of a stolen election, cast himself as the martyr of a “weaponized” judicial system, and millions of his followers fell in line.
A decade ago, this would have seemed as improbable a scenario as Jonestown.
Jonestown of 1978 and MAGA America of 2023, however different, share a common thread. A narcissistic sociopath with a following willing to stop at nothing.
Jim Jones’ Jonestown cost 1,000 people their lives. Donald Trump’s MAGA following threatens the foundations of our democracy. (For all its flaws, it’s still the only democracy we have.) How far the MAGA threat plays out remains to be seen.
Jim Jones’ followers, and those who make up Trump’s MAGA world, for the most part, were — and are — people living the usual kind of day-to-day lives, and going about the usual kind of business, that most of us attend to. And yet, something — or some combination of things — happened in their lives that pulled them into an orbit I daresay they could not have initially imagined for themselves.
The falling dominos that led to Jonestown were not to be stopped. The question now is: How far will the MAGA dominos fall?
Rev. Steve Edington is the minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua.
FOR MOST of the past decade, I have had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire, including in roles as a water commissioner for my hometown of Wilton, as a state representative for 10 towns in Western Hillsborough County and as your state commissioner of education.
AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…
LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…
IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…
AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…
IN A recent op-ed by state Senator Cindy Rosenwald, she cites “a recent study from Harvard Medical School shows Medicare Advantage to be a critical tool to improve access to affordable health care for our most vulnerable.”
AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to…
DO YOU remember when the Confederate Army of Mississippi under General Donald Trump attacked Union forces at Shiloh, Tennessee, resulting in 23,746 Americans being killed or wounded — the greatest toll in any battle in America up to that date? Or perhaps you remember the ill-fated Trump’s Ch…
NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now brac…