IN MAY of 1922, the Rev. Harry Emerson Fosdick, a prominent mainstream Protestant Christian minister of his day, delivered a sermon to his New York City congregation titled “Shall the Fundamentalists Win?” The sermon went on to gain nationwide circulation in the fundamentalist/modernist controversy of 1920s American Protestantism.

Fosdick feared that the fundamentalist element in American Protestantism would come to define that faith itself, something he strongly warned against.

The Rev. Steve Edington is minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua.

Friday, July 29, 2022
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed fo…

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.

Monday, July 25, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank,…