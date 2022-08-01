IN MAY of 1922, the Rev. Harry Emerson Fosdick, a prominent mainstream Protestant Christian minister of his day, delivered a sermon to his New York City congregation titled “Shall the Fundamentalists Win?” The sermon went on to gain nationwide circulation in the fundamentalist/modernist controversy of 1920s American Protestantism.
Fosdick feared that the fundamentalist element in American Protestantism would come to define that faith itself, something he strongly warned against.
Protestant Christian fundamentalism arose in the late 19th century as a reaction to what some conservative Christian leaders saw as threats to their faith: evolution, psychology and psychoanalysis, the rise of Biblical criticism in some of the more liberal seminaries, the women’s suffrage movement, and other such “modernist” factors.
As a way of countering, and seeking refuge from such challenges to their faith and Christian identity, some strongly conservative Christians offered Christian fundamentalism, with an insistence on the verbal inerrancy of the Bible, which then became the basis for the denial of all such modernist tendencies.
While the Fosdick wing of American Protestantism prevailed, Christian fundamentalism has hardly disappeared.
My own encounter with Christian fundamentalism came during my college years. I was raised in a conservative Baptist church in southern West Virginia, which was where I decided to become a minister. It was a congregation of very fine people, including my father who was a church deacon. This church did not insist on Biblical inerrancy. It gave me a strong set of Bible-based beliefs as I headed to college at Huntington’s Marshall University, en route to the ministry.
There I had to deal with some strong challenges to my faith. It’s too long of a story to tell here. I can only say that between the religion and philosophy classes I took (it was a secular university), the classroom challenges I encountered in other courses, the students I met with beliefs other than my own, and my connections with some liberal campus ministers, I graduated in a very different place from where I was when I entered college.
I enrolled in a mainline Protestant seminary and eventually found my way to the Unitarian Universalist ministry, from which I am now retired after more than 40 years.
Two close friends, also from that same church and also with ministerial aspirations, went to the same university as I did. We all encountered similar challenges to our faith. But they took a different turn. They sought refuge in a fundamentalist campus group where they could double-down on their beliefs, and get reinforcement from others in the group by finding ways of denying credence to all the “modernist” stuff we were being exposed to. I say this with no self-righteousness. They made their belief choices and I made mine. We are all in our 70s now, having lived most of our lives.
I’ve been thinking on those days, along with Rev. Fosdick’s sermon, while witnessing the continued domination of Donald Trump of a significant portion of the Republican Party and while watching the proceedings of the House January 6th Committee. I’ve decided that what is called “Trumpism” could just as well be termed “MAGA Fundamentalism.” It’s a secular version of the fundamentalism I’ve described here, and that which I encountered in college.
The progenitors of Christian fundamentalism, as well as my college friends, had a deep-seated personal and emotional investment in the “truth” of their religious point of view. MAGA fundamentalists have the same deep-seated personal and emotional investment in believing in the “truth” (actually a lie) of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Like my college friends, they seek out refuge — largely on social media — that will reinforce clinging to their so-called “truths.”
The testimonies of many of Trump’s top former staffers before the January 6th Committee show clearly how Trump not only tried to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election, but also called for armed insurrectionists to storm the Capitol building — nearly costing Vice President Mike Pence his life.
To MAGA fundamentalists, however, it all means nothing. However strong the evidence, it is easily dismissed as “fake news” and ways are found to discredit the January 6th Committee in order for the MAGA fundamentalist dogma to remain intact.
It does not matter that 60 courts of law, including the Supreme Court with three Trump appointees, have ruled that the 2020 election was virtually fraud free. It does not matter that two right-leaning, Rupert Murdoch-owned publications, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, have each published editorials saying Donald Trump is not fit to hold the presidency.
No, for MAGA fundamentalists, the line is drawn. Forget the evidence. You’re either on “our” side of the line or you are not.
A century after Rev. Fosdick gave his sermon, a secular version of it now confronts the Republican Party: Shall the MAGA fundamentalists win, or will saner GOP heads prevail?