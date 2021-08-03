”Ignorance is an enemy, even to its owner.” — Sri Chinmoy, Indian spiritual leader

WHEN I was a 9-year-old fourth-grader attending a public school in southern West Virginia, we had a Polio Shot Day. We kids were taken, classroom by classroom, to the school’s small gymnasium, lined up, and given polio shots. We were then given a note to take home to our parents instructing us to get a booster shot from our family doctor sometime later — which my younger sisters and I did.

Backing up a few years, I had to demonstrate that I’d had a smallpox vaccine before I was allowed to enter the first grade in the fall of 1951.

Leaping ahead several decades now, neither my grown son, nor my two grandchildren, have been vaccinated for smallpox or polio, namely because these crippling — and often deadly — diseases are virtually non-existent.

I think on this as I witness the resistance in some quarters, and largely disseminated through various social media outlets, to the COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the face of its surging delta variant. I’m largely convinced that had social media — Facebook, et. al. — existed in the late 1940s and 1950s in the way that we have it now, we might well still be battling smallpox and polio.

Any concerns there may have been about the polio and smallpox vaccines, they were overwhelmingly out-distanced by the effectiveness of the vaccines themselves. Some of those concerns may have been reality-based, while others wildly fantastical. Whatever the case, with no means to widely promulgate anti-vaccine sentiment, it did not hinder the success of the vaccines in eradicating two dangerous and deadly diseases.

I view all this as indicative of a wider, and perhaps more dangerous, phenomenon than that of the promulgation of anti-vaccine sentiment via our various forms of social media, deeply disturbing as that is. I call it the legitimization of ignorance. It is this pernicious notion that if a person or a group can gain a wide enough audience, especially by way of any number of internet outlets, for whatever position, then that opinion or position somehow becomes legitimate. (“Gee, I read this online. Perhaps there is something to it.”)

This is absurd. To offer what I hope is an obvious example, my “opinion” (such as it might be) as to the best way to launch a rocket is in no way comparable to that of a rocket scientist, regardless of how many people I might be able to convince of my so-called “opinion” on the internet.

Another term for this legitimization of ignorance is “post truth.” In a February 4, 2021, editorial in The Christian Science Monitor, staff writer Eoin O’Carroll observed, “Over the past five years, politics have motivated huge swaths of the American public to abandon not just facts, but also the system of logic and standards of evidence to establish facts in the first place. This phenomenon is widely known as ‘post truth.’”

Mr. O’Carroll then goes on:

“It didn’t start with Donald Trump and hasn’t ended with his departure. But his presidency pushed the boundaries.”

It sure has. The widespread legitimization of ignorance is disturbing enough. To have it championed by a sitting U.S. president — now a former president --is downright frightening. Just one example: Over 60 courts across the United States, from state courts to federal district courts, to the U.S. Supreme Court itself — with its three Trump appointees no less — have ruled that the 2020 presidential election was virtually free of fraud.

Nevertheless, our former president and millions of his minions continue to foster the post-truth, legitimization-of-ignorance lie that the election was stolen. And if that weren’t bad enough, many sitting members of Congress and of legislatures continue suppression efforts in the name of correcting an election “fraud” that never existed!

To end with a caveat of sorts: I find value and wisdom in the phrase “question authority.” I’ve done it many times myself and will likely continue to do so. Questioning authority, healthy as it can be on occasion, however, is not the same thing as completely discounting it. I accept the authority and the expertise of the heroic scientists who have given us the COVID-19 vaccines — just as my parents accepted the expertise of Dr. Jonas Salk and others who gave us the first polio vaccines. I accept the authority and the deliberations of those 60-plus courts of law that declared our latest presidential election to be a free and fair.

I think the burden of proof is on those who would discount such authority, expertise, and knowledge in these and other areas. Proof isn’t democratic. The “Likes” and “Followers” of vaccine detractors on social media are only proof of how little 613,000 dead Americans mean to some.

Rev. Steve Edington is the Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Karoline Leavitt: I’m running to be a firewall for our future

FREEDOM is the most important value we have as Americans. And the freedom of opportunity that New Hampshire provides truly makes it the best state in the country to grow up, raise a family, start a business, and achieve the American dream. I know, because I’ve lived it.

Dr. James Fieseher: Unmasked political ambitions

BEFORE WE had vaccines to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic, our only recourses were masks, physical distancing, and hand washing. Still, not everyone adhered to these standards and many national Republican politicians politicized these sensible precautions as optional.

Rep. Megan Murray: GOP is dismantling education

THE PROMISE we make to every New Hampshire child is free access to quality public education. Our schools rank among the best in the nation. Like any system, there are opportunities for continued growth within our public schools, which is one reason I became a public school teacher and later …

Fred S. Teeboom: Tax caps restored by SB 52

THE CITY OF NASHUA adopted a spending cap on its annual budget through a city-wide referendum brought to the ballot by a citizens’ petition in year 1993. The cap on spending was enforced over a 23-year period, with only a few “override” votes.

Ray Brown: Remembering James Hackett, stepfather of the American Navy

REMEMBER WHO? Well, when we think of New Hampshire heroes and legends the name James Hackett is not in the pantheon among, say, Daniel Webster, John Stark, Robert Rogers, Alan Shepherd, and Robert Frost. And sometimes we adopt that erstwhile resident John Paul Jones. But maybe Hackett might …

