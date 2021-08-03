”Ignorance is an enemy, even to its owner.” — Sri Chinmoy, Indian spiritual leader
WHEN I was a 9-year-old fourth-grader attending a public school in southern West Virginia, we had a Polio Shot Day. We kids were taken, classroom by classroom, to the school’s small gymnasium, lined up, and given polio shots. We were then given a note to take home to our parents instructing us to get a booster shot from our family doctor sometime later — which my younger sisters and I did.
Backing up a few years, I had to demonstrate that I’d had a smallpox vaccine before I was allowed to enter the first grade in the fall of 1951.
Leaping ahead several decades now, neither my grown son, nor my two grandchildren, have been vaccinated for smallpox or polio, namely because these crippling — and often deadly — diseases are virtually non-existent.
I think on this as I witness the resistance in some quarters, and largely disseminated through various social media outlets, to the COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the face of its surging delta variant. I’m largely convinced that had social media — Facebook, et. al. — existed in the late 1940s and 1950s in the way that we have it now, we might well still be battling smallpox and polio.
Any concerns there may have been about the polio and smallpox vaccines, they were overwhelmingly out-distanced by the effectiveness of the vaccines themselves. Some of those concerns may have been reality-based, while others wildly fantastical. Whatever the case, with no means to widely promulgate anti-vaccine sentiment, it did not hinder the success of the vaccines in eradicating two dangerous and deadly diseases.
I view all this as indicative of a wider, and perhaps more dangerous, phenomenon than that of the promulgation of anti-vaccine sentiment via our various forms of social media, deeply disturbing as that is. I call it the legitimization of ignorance. It is this pernicious notion that if a person or a group can gain a wide enough audience, especially by way of any number of internet outlets, for whatever position, then that opinion or position somehow becomes legitimate. (“Gee, I read this online. Perhaps there is something to it.”)
This is absurd. To offer what I hope is an obvious example, my “opinion” (such as it might be) as to the best way to launch a rocket is in no way comparable to that of a rocket scientist, regardless of how many people I might be able to convince of my so-called “opinion” on the internet.
Another term for this legitimization of ignorance is “post truth.” In a February 4, 2021, editorial in The Christian Science Monitor, staff writer Eoin O’Carroll observed, “Over the past five years, politics have motivated huge swaths of the American public to abandon not just facts, but also the system of logic and standards of evidence to establish facts in the first place. This phenomenon is widely known as ‘post truth.’”
Mr. O’Carroll then goes on:
“It didn’t start with Donald Trump and hasn’t ended with his departure. But his presidency pushed the boundaries.”
It sure has. The widespread legitimization of ignorance is disturbing enough. To have it championed by a sitting U.S. president — now a former president --is downright frightening. Just one example: Over 60 courts across the United States, from state courts to federal district courts, to the U.S. Supreme Court itself — with its three Trump appointees no less — have ruled that the 2020 presidential election was virtually free of fraud.
Nevertheless, our former president and millions of his minions continue to foster the post-truth, legitimization-of-ignorance lie that the election was stolen. And if that weren’t bad enough, many sitting members of Congress and of legislatures continue suppression efforts in the name of correcting an election “fraud” that never existed!
To end with a caveat of sorts: I find value and wisdom in the phrase “question authority.” I’ve done it many times myself and will likely continue to do so. Questioning authority, healthy as it can be on occasion, however, is not the same thing as completely discounting it. I accept the authority and the expertise of the heroic scientists who have given us the COVID-19 vaccines — just as my parents accepted the expertise of Dr. Jonas Salk and others who gave us the first polio vaccines. I accept the authority and the deliberations of those 60-plus courts of law that declared our latest presidential election to be a free and fair.
I think the burden of proof is on those who would discount such authority, expertise, and knowledge in these and other areas. Proof isn’t democratic. The “Likes” and “Followers” of vaccine detractors on social media are only proof of how little 613,000 dead Americans mean to some.