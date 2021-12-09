IN HIS BOOK “The Demagogue’s Playbook”, Eric Posner offers this definition of a demagogue:
“A charismatic, amoral person who obtains the support of the people through dishonesty, emotional manipulation, and the exploitation of social divisions; who targets the political elites, blaming them for everything that has gone wrong…”
This tracks with a shorter definition in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary: “A leader who makes use of people’s prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power.”
Both characterizations are correct.
One of the risks that is run when it comes to the workings of a free, open, and democratic society is vulnerability to demagoguery as described above. The risk is that in opening up our democratic institutions to the citizenry at large we make these institutions and processes available to persons who will use them for their own self-aggrandizing ends, with little regard for the common good and with little respect for the institutions themselves.
The history of our nation is replete with examples of demagogues who managed, at various times, to achieve certain levels of power and influence over certain segments of our population.
Keeping it to just a couple from within my lifetime that fit the Posner/Merriam-Webster definitions, I cite Senator Joe McCarthy and Governor George Wallace—while noting that Governor Wallace managed to clean up his act somewhat toward the end of his life. Senator McCarthy played to the post-World War II fears of communism, which gained him a sizeable following even as he destroyed the careers of many good Americans with his lies and false accusations. Governor Wallace exploited what New York Times columnist Charles Blow has rightly termed “the fear of white male displacement” over 50 years ago—even as such fear persists today.
Both of these men had their days, gained their followings, and left a fair amount of damage in their wakes before passing from the national scene—even as some of their legacies have remained.
The good news is that our Constitution and our institutions of democracy—for all of their flaws and failings, and for all of the ways in which they have brought us up short of that “more perfect union” our Founders envisioned—have prevented such demagogues as these, and numerous others, from gaining full sway over our national life. At least up until now.
In 2016 an individual who fit well the Posner and Webster definitions of a demagogue was elected President of the United States, even though the majority of American citizens who cast ballots in that election voted for his opponent (thanks for nothing, Electoral College!) Four years later this same individual cost the Republican Party the Presidency and control of the United States Senate.
If our country’s historical patterns had tracked as they have in the past, Donald Trump would have gone the way of the demagogues who have preceded him. He would have had his day and passed from the scene. But that hasn’t happened. Trump has continued his near dominance of the Republican Party even as he cost them control of the Executive and Legislative branches of our federal government. Two recent examples:
When the US House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an animated video in which he kills a Democratic Congressperson, all but two of the GOP House members voted against it.
When Representative Lauren Boebert referred to two female Muslim members of the US House as “black-hearted evil women” and “members of the Jihad Squad” the response from GOP House members has largely been an overwhelming silence.
In a more sane and civil time, antics like these would have brought on bi-partisan condemnation. Alas, we do not live in such a time now. Donald Trump’s near demagogic domination of the Republican Party apparently does not allow for condemnations of the outrages just cited by most GOP office holders.
It is not, however, the doings of a demagogue like Trump that, in the end, allow him to play his dangerous game and to spread his lies. The blame does not even lie with his single-minded followers who allow and encourage his cynical game to go on. Rather it is the cowardly silence of those who see through his game, and still—by their silence—enable it.
It is questionable as to whether or not Edmund Burke actually said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (sic) to do nothing,” but the words are nonetheless true. To rephrase them for the purposes of this piece: “The only thing necessary for a demagogue to triumph is the willingness of those who know better to still cower before him.”
Our Constitution was ratified in 1788. America holds the world-record for operating under the same governance document for well over two centuries. One of the reasons our Constitution, and the democratic institutions it has spawned, have endured is due in part to the fact that they have endured the doings of demagogues.
Whether that remains the case remains to be seen.