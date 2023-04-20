IT HAS BEEN within my lifetime that touting the evils of “race mixing” could generate some good political capital, particularly when it came to interracial marriage.
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia ruled that interracial marriages were Constitutionally protected. That year, 16 states had anti-miscegenation laws on their books. There was political hay to be made in those states, with politicians stoking the fears of the horrible things that would happen if the races could intermarry.
We’ve hardly eradicated racism from our midst, as lawmakers in some states try to downplay in their schools the legacy of slavery and the ongoing stain of racism in our nation’s history.
Thankfully, however, the race-mixing card doesn’t play too well anymore, especially with one of the Supreme Court’s more conservative justices in an interracial marriage.
With the race-mixing card devalued, the right wing then moved on to targeting gay couples, and gay people in general, with their demonization.
Here’s an example: In the 2004 election, 13 states had ballot initiatives for a ban on same-sex marriages. One of those key swing-vote states was Ohio. Many political pundits noted that George W. Bush benefited from the proposed gay marriage ban in Ohio as it drew a sizeable number of evangelical voters to the polls who also then voted for him, helping Bush defeat John Kerry. The gay marriage card played well.
Eleven years later, the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges granted Constitutional protection to same-sex marriages. By 2021 a Gallup poll survey showed that 70% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, a marked turnaround from 1997 when that figure was just 27%.
While homophobia is far from eradicated from our society, these figures represent a sea change in attitudes about same-sex marriage. We now have a male cabinet member with a husband and two kids. Few eyebrows have been raised about Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s marriage, although former VP Mike Pence did recently take a nasty cheap shot at them.
With the political juice largely gone out of the same-sex marriage issue, as was the case with interracial marriage several decades ago, the right-wing cultural warriors needed a new boogeyman. Their answer: “Ah, yes, transgendered persons!”
Consider this. The Anti-Defamation League reported that in early 2021 laws were introduced in 20 states targeting transgender people. Most of them were aimed at young people dealing with their gender identity, making it illegal for them to access any kind of gender-affirming medical advice. Other bills would make it difficult or impossible to change one’s sex designation on a birth certificate.
That drumbeat has only increased. The organization Trans-Legislation Tracker reports that 2023 marks the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for the total number of anti-trans bills being considered in the United States. Much of this legislation shows a growing number of proposed, and in some cases enacted, laws targeting the two issues cited above.
Then, in a speech this past March to a gathering of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), Daily Wire host Michael Knowles called for “the eradication of transgenderism from public life entirely.” His words were met with great applause. The demonization of transgendered persons is well underway.
I’ve been blessed to minister to Unitarian Universalist congregations for more than 40 years before retiring. I’m grateful for the ways my congregations welcomed and affirmed transgendered persons. I well recall the conversations I’ve had with some of them as they opened up to me about the struggles they had in coming to terms with their gender identity. For practically all of them, their struggles began in their teens.
Thinking about those conversations, I am infuriated at how young people, who are trying to come to terms with their gender identity, are now the targets of legislation that is being put forth for purely political purposes. It’s challenging enough for young people dealing with their emerging sexuality as it is; and now those who are also trying to come to terms with their gender identity are being legislated against!
We’ve had transgendered persons in our midst for who knows how long. How is it that they have suddenly become a national scourge from which we supposedly need protection?
I might live to see the day when the needs of young people coming to terms with their gender identity, as well as the presence of transgendered persons in our society in general, will gain the same level of acceptance we now have for interracial and same-sex marriages.
Should that day arrive — whether I see it or not — my question for right-wing cultural warriors is this: Who will you demonize next?
The Rev. Steve Edington is the Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua.
