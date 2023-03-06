“WHEN FASCISM comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”
These words are attributed to the American novelist Sinclair Lewis. While much can be found in his writings that reflect the sentiment, there is a question as to whether the words are his. But if a saying is true, then its authorship — while of interest — is secondary.
These words refer to the primary symbols of the United States and the Christian faith. While the number of professing Christians in America has declined in recent decades, most surveys show some 65% of Americans consider themselves Christian.
Whether these 16 words come to fruition or not depends in large measure on who invokes the symbols to which they refer, and to what ends. The symbols themselves are not going to go away. The question is how they will be used, or abused and manipulated.
Next time you see a news clip of the January 6th insurrection, note the American flags, and to a lesser degree the crosses, interwoven among the Trump banners. They were used — make that abused — in the cause of a violent insurrection against our institutions of democracy, and for the cause of White nationalism.
Recall former President Donald Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., holding up a Bible, after ordering the Secret Service to clear a path for him through persons protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. This little foray was done without the knowledge of any of the church’s leaders; and the church’s rector, the Rev. Gini Gerbasi, condemned Trump’s actions as a “cheap political stunt” and his use of the Bible “an absolute sacrilege.” Bravo for her.
To whom, then, do these iconic symbols belong? The flags carried during the insurrection in no way represent the country I’ve known as a citizen for more than 75 years. But I consider it to be my flag, nonetheless. To me it symbolizes a country still in the process of defining itself against a backdrop of both an ennobling, and a troubling, history.
While not a professing Christian myself, I have great respect for the Christian faith and recognize the positive role it has played in our history — especially as a force for social justice. It is no accident of history that the primary leader of the civil rights movement, Rev. Martin Luther King, was an ordained Baptist minister. And I am a graduate of a liberal Protestant Christian theological seminary.
The flag and the cross can be symbols, then, that call us to our better selves as a nation; or they can take us down a path to the undermining of the very ideals these symbols, at their best, represent.
The political right, especially the MAGA faction of the Republican Party, is playing a version of “capture the flag.” To cite but one example, when they waved the flag to show support for the “Big Lie” claiming a stolen 2020 presidential election, they used our most compelling symbol of democracy to delegitimize our democratic process.
A good portion — and no, not all — of the Christian evangelical community play a similar game of “capture the cross.” They invoke the Christian faith to delegitimize lives of LGBTQ people, deny a woman her reproductive rights, and seek to make of ours a “Christian nation” in a way that it never was. They have given their loyalty to a former president whose way of living is the very antithesis of all that Jesus ever did or taught.
For those of us who also revere the flag, I hope we can see it as a hopeful symbol of a nation that is still a work in progress in both celebrating the uplifting aspects of our history, and calling us to account for the terribly broken pieces of our nation’s story, in order that we may become that “more perfect union” our founders envisioned.
For my friends and ministerial colleagues who claim the Christian faith, I ask that you bring your faith, and its symbols, to a greater mosaic in which the best of the many religious communions that make up our country’s spiritual landscape, including the one of which I am a part, may be used to advance the cause of human good and social justice, and — once again — bring us closer to that more perfect union.
Whatever the source of the line that led off this piece may be, the words are both a warning and a challenge. Will the two symbols be abused and manipulated in a way that dooms us to a fallen or shadow side of our nation’s life, to which we are indeed vulnerable; or will they call us — in the words of Abraham Lincoln — to the “better angels of our nature.”