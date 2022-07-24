MY NAME is Rich Clark and I am running for the Rockingham County Attorney. I am a Democrat who practices law in Portsmouth, where I also live with my two sons and girlfriend. Through my business, Clark & Assoc, LLP, I have effectively litigated criminal cases in 30 towns over the past 15 years within the state’s district and superior courts.

Today, I would like to share the personal reason why I was compelled to campaign for this position. In 2019, I was wrongfully indicted under Pat Conway’s leadership of the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office for allegedly assaulting and sexually abusing my son after accusations were made by my ex-wife during our custody battle.

Rich Clark (D) lives in Portsmouth.

Thursday, July 21, 2022
Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…

Monday, July 18, 2022
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Friday, July 15, 2022
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Rep. Jason Osborne: Build on GOP victories in 2023

Rep. Jason Osborne: Build on GOP victories in 2023

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE economy has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. We have the lowest unemployment in decades, more revenue than expected, and our Rainy Day Fund at its highest level in history. While the accomplishments of Republican leadership in the Legislature have paved the way…