OVER THE past few years there has been a movie under production and being shot in Washington, D.C. The title of the movie is Back to the Past. The movie stars John Roberts as the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice.
The co-stars include Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. The movie was directed by the Federalist Society and produced by Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The screenplay was written by Mitch McConnell.
The movie follows the various decisions made by the current majority of the Supreme Court as they work to undo decades of court precedent, social justice, environmental protections, women’s reproductive rights and economic security, in an effort to turn the clock back 150 years in the United States.
The five White actors in this movie required little acting skills to play their roles since they simply acted as the people they are. People raised in a privileged White environment with little or no understanding as to how their lives were better simply because they were born to privilege — or at the very least were not subjected to the subtle and outright forces of the structural racism that has been part of the American fabric since its inception.
Their decisions were simply based on how they perceived the world based on how they were treated in their lives. On the other hand, the only Black actor who is part of this cast has much more difficulty playing his part. As a Black man raised in poverty and subjected to the slings and arrows of systemic racism, his decisions reflect a denial of his own success that is at least partially based on the previous court decisions he is now overturning. While the other actors cannot be totally faulted for being where and what they are and taking advantage of their status, Mr. Thomas deserves an Oscar for playing a role so alien to his history, life experiences and race.
The release date of this movie has not been established since the story is still unfolding. How the movie ends is yet to be determined, but all indications point to a very sad and ugly conclusion.
Rich DiPentima, LTC, USAFR, Ret., lives in Portsmouth.
