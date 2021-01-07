LET’S FACE IT, we all know that 2020 has been difficult at best. We’ve seen COVID-19 ravage our cities and towns — we’ve even seen it ravage the planet. We’ve seen neighboring countries fight a new mutation, put travel bans in place again, and head back into lockdown for a second, even a third time. COVID-19 has swept across the globe resulting in 64 million cases and just under 1.5 million deaths.

Here in New Hampshire, there are now 5,762 active cases of COVID-19, approximately 43,291 diagnosed cases total, 741 deaths attributed to COVID-19. New Hampshire set a new record last week, and it’s not a good one, with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care facilities in the nation! Four out of every five, 80%, according to state and federal data.

Governor Chris Sununu recently stated, “One death is too many, and we will not stop fighting to protect our elderly who deserve the very best care.” And yet, our state veterans home has pleaded with the public to volunteer at the facility because they do not have the help they need to take care of its residents. As of December 13, a total of 85 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the facility with vacancies that have been open for weeks. They need people to fill nearly every position — security officers, food workers, maintenance workers, laundry workers, and nurses. There have been over 35 deaths. It is so bad that they had to call in the assistance of the National Guard.

So what have we learned?

We, as a nation, as a state, have learned that COVID-19 isn’t about the politics of 2020. It isn’t about government control; it’s not about losing your rights or your freedoms. It’s not about being Democratic or Republican, and it’s not about he said she said. It’s about health, safety, and respect. Respect for those we have lost, those who are fighting this disease, those who take care of the sick, and most of all it’s about respect for one another.

We need to put differences and politics aside. We need to follow the examples of other countries such as Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Singapore, and Vietnam, which have emerged almost unscathed with under 40 deaths per country and come together.

Our governments need to put the politics of COVID-19 aside because when leaders come together for the better good, we can change the world. We can stop the spread, protect our economy, keep our citizens safe, create vaccines, and defeat COVID-19.

Nothing worth fighting for is easy and 2020 was anything but. If together we fight for safety, justice, and equity for ourselves, our families, and the people whom we care for, and we provide service to and for our communities as a whole, we commit to a greater good for 2021.

Rich Gulla is president of the SEA/SEIU 1984. He lives in Hillsborough.

