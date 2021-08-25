WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be the way things always have to be.
COVID-19 has rightfully blurred the lines of personal and professional obligations. It has taught us that a traditional, strict work schedule of an office setting may no longer be necessary, but that flexibility within the workplace is. It has led us to think about a labor force that was an afterthought before COVID 19. Now our frontline employees are the backbone to keeping our country functioning. These workers have been dedicated and vigilant in keeping us afloat during this crisis.
Thought of as just jobs, each of you filling one of these jobs is a crucial part of intricate systems that provide necessary and needed services. They are jobs that work to produce energy, maintain infrastructure, care for those in need, keep businesses operational, and allow NH to function. COVID 19 has taught us that “day workers” or “laborers” have always been “essential workers” and “frontline heroes.” It also continues to teach us an important lesson about valuing everyone’s work. The new “essential workers” have brought us back to what matters; to seeing each other in a personal light and no longer taking the work of others for granted.
As we finish the summer wondering what happens next, think about the people you now recognize as essential. Think about the services you have come to rely on, the people who make them happen, and the personal connections you’ve developed through this pandemic. We all understand and appreciate the services that we use more now than we did before.
The challenge we face now is that employers haven’t caught up with this new valuation of frontline positions. Our vacancy rates have never been higher. Restaurants and retail businesses have been shutting down and reducing hours because they can’t find help. Manchester Police Department has 21 open jobs that they are trying to fill, and the state prison has more than 100. We don’t have enough nurses or teachers, and staff is maxed out on overtime.
The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services currently shows 559 open positions within our state agencies and, according to the governor’s latest economic analysis, we now have 2.5% fewer people here in the state to fill them. These positions include maintenance workers, counselors, food service workers, police officers, highway maintainers, clerks, paralegals, secretaries, instructors, nurses, wastewater treatment supervisors, tech support, and laborers—all of these positions for the “essential worker” just begging for employees to fill them.
For the state to find solid footing again, we need jobs to be competitively positioned, comparatively valued, and responsively structured. What is the value of the [deliverable/output] and the impact of the work overall? How can we restructure business to better identify the value that each worker provides for the community to continue functioning and prosper?
It’s time to recognize and acknowledge the new “essential workers” and what better place to start than with the largest employer in the state? The state.