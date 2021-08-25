WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be the way things always have to be.

COVID-19 has rightfully blurred the lines of personal and professional obligations. It has taught us that a traditional, strict work schedule of an office setting may no longer be necessary, but that flexibility within the workplace is. It has led us to think about a labor force that was an afterthought before COVID 19. Now our frontline employees are the backbone to keeping our country functioning. These workers have been dedicated and vigilant in keeping us afloat during this crisis.

Thought of as just jobs, each of you filling one of these jobs is a crucial part of intricate systems that provide necessary and needed services. They are jobs that work to produce energy, maintain infrastructure, care for those in need, keep businesses operational, and allow NH to function. COVID 19 has taught us that “day workers” or “laborers” have always been “essential workers” and “frontline heroes.” It also continues to teach us an important lesson about valuing everyone’s work. The new “essential workers” have brought us back to what matters; to seeing each other in a personal light and no longer taking the work of others for granted.

As we finish the summer wondering what happens next, think about the people you now recognize as essential. Think about the services you have come to rely on, the people who make them happen, and the personal connections you’ve developed through this pandemic. We all understand and appreciate the services that we use more now than we did before.

The challenge we face now is that employers haven’t caught up with this new valuation of frontline positions. Our vacancy rates have never been higher. Restaurants and retail businesses have been shutting down and reducing hours because they can’t find help. Manchester Police Department has 21 open jobs that they are trying to fill, and the state prison has more than 100. We don’t have enough nurses or teachers, and staff is maxed out on overtime.

The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services currently shows 559 open positions within our state agencies and, according to the governor’s latest economic analysis, we now have 2.5% fewer people here in the state to fill them. These positions include maintenance workers, counselors, food service workers, police officers, highway maintainers, clerks, paralegals, secretaries, instructors, nurses, wastewater treatment supervisors, tech support, and laborers—all of these positions for the “essential worker” just begging for employees to fill them.

For the state to find solid footing again, we need jobs to be competitively positioned, comparatively valued, and responsively structured. What is the value of the [deliverable/output] and the impact of the work overall? How can we restructure business to better identify the value that each worker provides for the community to continue functioning and prosper?

It’s time to recognize and acknowledge the new “essential workers” and what better place to start than with the largest employer in the state? The state.

Rich Gulla is president of the State Employees’ Association of New Hampshire, SEIU 1984. He lives in Hillsborough.

Friday, August 20, 2021
Rep. Ross Berry: Why I voted for education freedom

Rep. Ross Berry: Why I voted for education freedom

FORMER state Sen. Jon Morgan ran an op-ed in this paper Aug. 9 about how the legislature’s recent achievement for education choice is somehow bad for public schools in New Hampshire, citing data from a far-left think tank.

Thursday, August 19, 2021
+2
Alan Forbes & J.R. Hoell: ATF director nominee is gunning for NH jobs

Alan Forbes & J.R. Hoell: ATF director nominee is gunning for NH jobs

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN is about to kick 6,500 of her fellow citizens in the teeth. In the near future, the U.S. Senate will vote on the confirmation of David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). As recently reported, Hassan plans to support th…

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
John Greabe: 'Divisive Concepts' law and the big chill

John Greabe: 'Divisive Concepts' law and the big chill

MUCH CRITICAL commentary concerning the so-called “divisive concepts” provisions in this year’s budget legislation has focused on their restrictions on speech. These restrictions, among other things, forbid public K-12 teachers from instructing that some persons are “inherently superior or i…

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Dr. James Betti: Our federal delegation chooses open border

Dr. James Betti: Our federal delegation chooses open border

OUR NATION faces an existential threat as our open borders are breached by millions of illegal aliens. The most unsettling are the children and women that are sold into sex trafficking but not far behind are the narcotics that kill along with criminals that do the cartel’s and MS13’s bidding.

Monday, August 16, 2021
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Ray Brown: 'Sunday will never be the same'

Ray Brown: 'Sunday will never be the same'

THAT WAS A hit pop song when I was in high school, something about a lost love (weren’t they all?). It’s apt, as I surmise our Sundays actually are not the same as they were a generation ago.