IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.
The pandemic is still very much with the world, with a huge number of cases in China and across the globe. The pandemic has shifted to a new and ominous phase. The virus has transitioned from a global pandemic to a global endemic.
In epidemiology an endemic disease is defined as the constant presence of a disease (COVID-19) or an infectious agent (SARS-CoV-2) within a given geographic area or population. Unfortunately for human kind both the disease, COVID-19, and the viral agent causing the disease, SARS-CoV-2, have become a constant presence, thus an endemic global disease problem, not unlike influenza, but more lethal.
How did this happen and what can we do about it to protect ourselves for many years to come?
While the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is debated, it does appear from the perspective of many scientists that the virus originated in nature and spread to humans from an animal, most likely a bat, either directly or through a secondary host sold for human consumption. This is how the initial SARS-CoV-1 virus spread to humans in 2003. Regardless of the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the reality is that it has become widely distributed among humans and domesticated and wild animals.
In his excellent book “Breathless,” David Quammen describes the rapid and wide spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among both domestic and wild animals in many diverse locations across the globe. The first was a dog in Hong Kong in February 2020, then cats in China, France, Belgium, Italy, Rusia, Germany, New York, Texas and Minnesota. These animals contracted the virus from humans, however there is also evidence of animal to human transmission. The other problem is that cats will be able to transmit the virus to house and deer mice, which then spread it to other mice in the wild. Since deer mice represent the most abundant non-human mammals in North America, the virus will be present in these animals for the foreseeable future.
Mink and white tail deer infection with SARS-CoV-2 has been of particular concern here in the U.S. and Europe. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread widely to white tail deer in America. Sampling of deer in Iowa found a positivity rate of 82.5%, and 31% in New York State, 44% in Pennsylvania and 67% in Michigan. The U.S. has a white tail deep population of more than 25 million.
As Quammen describes, U.S. Department of Agriculture officials found that wild mink in Utah tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the viral sequence from those wild mink matched the virus in mink from a nearby mink farm. “This raised the prospect of SARS-CoV-2 gone rogue into the American land-scape. In the lingo of disease ecologists: a sylvatic cycle.”
A sylvatic cycle means that once a virus is widespread in wildlife, it will spread to humans. There is no herd immunity where there is a sylvatic cycle, the virus will always find a susceptible human and begin the cycle of human-to-human spread, as the virus continues to evolve and mutate. Considering the level of infection already among the wildlife population, as Quammen states, “then there is no end to COVID-19.”
So where does that leave us? First, we must recognize that COVID-19 will be with us for many years to come. We will continue to witness surges of disease with many hospitalizations and deaths, especially among those with underlying health issues and the unimmunized. The virus will evolve and mutate both in humans and animals, resulting in the potential of a lack of immunity from previous infection and prior immunizations. Secondly, we still need to take precautions to prevent infection, such as wearing masks in indoor spaces with many people, washing hands, and getting additional boosters as they become available. Anyone not vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Third, research into better treatments for those infected and ill with COVID-19. Fourth, increased global surveillance to quickly identify new variants of the virus so that new vaccines can quickly be developed. Lastly, as is being done with influenza, research into developing a universal coronavirus vaccine that would protect us from any new variant.
We have made remarkable progress in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the threat is still very much with us and will continue to be. We all have a responsibility to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our community. The virus will continue to do what viruses do to survive and spread. It is up to us to make its job harder and less destructive.