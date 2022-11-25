WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundred, two million. The entire population of the world can be represented by the word “WE”.

It is a word that needs context to fully understand what it represents. One cannot say “we can do this!” or “we are better than that” without understanding who WE is.

Richard Gagnon lives in Brentwood.

Monday, November 21, 2022
Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…

John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…

Monday, November 14, 2022