WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundred, two million. The entire population of the world can be represented by the word “WE”.
It is a word that needs context to fully understand what it represents. One cannot say “we can do this!” or “we are better than that” without understanding who WE is.
WE — all Americans, all of us, are guided by two wonderful declarations: “WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS...” and “WE, THE PEOPLE….”
The first one is the first sentence of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Written in July of 1776, the ‘WE’ expressed here were men and their families who quickly became branded as traitors punishable by death. It was not “I”, or “You” or “They”, or “Them” or “Those people.” It was, WE hold these truths to be self-evident.
The second is the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Five objectives — a more perfect Union, establish Justice, domestic Tranquility, common defense, Blessings of Liberty — for who? We the People.
These 52 words, beginning with the inclusive WE, take us to the highest Law of the Land, the U.S. Constitution, and eventually the Bill of Rights.
The Founding Fathers, and later, the Framers of the Constitution knew in a prescient way that words meant something, and that the word WE, had strength and represented an inclusivity that, while not fully attainable in their lifetime, was to become the foundational stone for this great country.
WE struggle, and WE fall, but WE get right back up and WE push forward! WE acknowledge our failures and We endeavor not to repeat them. WE are a people — not White Americans, not Black Americans, not Hispanic Americans and not Asian Americans but AMERICANS! As defined many years ago, during times of great strife and tribulation and birthing pains, by a group of men dedicated to a new Nation.
