RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”

They then list programs that were funded with federal dollars. Unfortunately, by identifying spending programs, several of which weren’t in the state budget to begin with, they pulled a budget bait and switch.

Richard H. Girard is publisher of girardatlarge.com and lives in Manchester. Girard is a former alderman and school board member and was a 2021 mayoral candidate.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Robert Azzi: Short-wave connection to America tuning in the Sox

WE TOOK our daughter to her first Boston Red Sox game when she was six weeks old. Her mother had sewn a Red Sox patch on a Snugglie and she rested on my chest for nine innings. She woke up when fans cheered or got raucous, slept whenever Roger Clemens leaned in to get a sign from catcher Ric…

Ray Weaving: Why do candidates fear being viewed as moderate?

THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethn…

Monday, August 15, 2022

Rebecca Bryant: When in doubt reach out

THE FIRST DAY of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as two months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and…

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…