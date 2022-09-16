THE HORRIFIC murder of 75-year-old Queen City native Daniel Whitmore by a vagrant provides an opportunity to assess what’s worked and what hasn’t as the city and state try to cope with the opioid crisis and the homeless invasion of Manchester that has come in its wake.

We must come to grips with the reality that however well intended, the city and the state have enabled the vagrancy problem. Safe Stations imported addicts from all over the country, as have the dozens of illegally operating sober living facilities the city has ignored. Complaints filed by neighborhoods against these illegal businesses produced information showing that nearly three out of every four residents in these facilities come from outside Manchester, with a large percentage coming from out of state.

Richard H. Girard is a Republican candidate for the NH Senate and publisher of girardatlarge.com. Girard is a former alderman and school board member and lives in Manchester.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…

Thursday, September 08, 2022
Tom Moulton: Leavitt says no to billions for Ukraine

I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the oppor…

Matt Mowers: Defeating Pappas and Biden begins Sept. 13

THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it h…

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Tuesday, September 06, 2022