ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.
The studies revealed that Manchester had 630 vacant seats in its middle schools. They provided enrollment projections forecasting the middle schools would shed another 480 students, a 17% drop, by 2030. They also projected each middle school to remain within its current capacity, even with fifth graders included in their populations. Parkside and Southside, which already have fifth grade classes, prove this.
While Davis Demographics projected a more than 10% decline in the district’s enrollment by 2030, Manchester’s 2022 actual enrollment of 12,016 was 390 students less than projected, a difference of 3.3%. Leading the decline were the middle schools, adjusted for the addition of fifth graders at Parkside and Southside.
The school board also proposed closing Henry Wilson School at the same time it’s expanding the middle schools. It either wants to expand Beech Street School and McDonough Elementary, which is under two-thirds capacity, according to the MGT study, to accommodate Wilson’s population, or build a mammoth new school on McDonough’s grounds and close it, too. When McDonough’s fifth graders are moved to Hillside, the number of vacant seats jumps by about another 20%.
Finally, the school board is looking for a site to build a new high school, including the three current high school sites and the area around Gill Stadium. Ignored, completely, is MGT’s recommendation to spend $8.8 million to renovate West to accept Central’s students while repurposing Central’s campus. Whatever the politics of that recommendation, from the perspective of facilities and location, it’s rational and makes much more sense than potentially spending another $300 million or more on a new high school amidst plummeting enrollment.
It is against this backdrop that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hopefully evaluate the school board’s mind-blowing decision to borrow upwards of $300 million to expand the capacity of all four middle schools, build a replacement for Henry Wilson. Note well, this one-third-of-a-billion dollar ask is just “Phase 1” of a multi-phase request, which has yet to be quantified.
Interestingly, the materials on the school board’s August 28th agenda references not only these studies, but also the 2018 study conducted by local firm CMK Architects. Their findings ignored, the only conclusion an objective observer can come to is that the board is only looking to justify what it wants to do because neither their capacity nor enrollment numbers support this stupefying set of recommendations.
Comments made by Superintendent Jenn Gillis and board Vice Chair Jim O’Connell support the idea that what’s at play here is a severe case of “building envy.” Essentially, they’re saying that other communities have shiny new buildings or additions and our kids deserve them, too.
If the flight from Manchester’s schools, which the Davis study seems to have seriously underestimated, had anything to do with buildings, these recommendations might have merit. But it doesn’t. Manchester’s cratering enrollment has to do with pathetic proficiency scores, perverse political policymaking and pejorative parental treatment by the board.
The week before the school board voted to approve going into more than $300 million in debt — almost triple school debt payments to fund this expansion of school capacity among a growing glut of vacant seats — its Committee on Teaching and Learning reviewed the district’s internal student assessment scores. The results were ghastly.
Overall, 60% of Manchester’s students were functioning between one and three or more levels below their actual grade in reading. In math, that number ballooned to 65%. What’s clear from the data is that the higher the grade, the lower the proficiency scores. Our high school sophomores, the highest grade tested, show 68% are between one and three grades below their level. For math, that number is 74%. With every passing grade, more kids fall further and further behind.
Given that Manchester’s student performance on the state standardized tests is even worse, one simply has to ask how shiny new buildings, in which the same curriculum, policies and attitudes will exist, will change this? It won’t and they know it.
It’s time to make yourself known to your elected officials and candidates alike on this boondoggle of a building program. It’s also time to insist they change the curriculum, policies and instructional practices that undermine student achievement.
Rich Girard was on the Manchester Board of School Committee from 2016 to 2020, where he served on the Finance, Buildings and Sites, Redistricting and Curriculum and Instruction committees. He lives in the city.
