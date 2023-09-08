ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.

The studies revealed that Manchester had 630 vacant seats in its middle schools. They provided enrollment projections forecasting the middle schools would shed another 480 students, a 17% drop, by 2030. They also projected each middle school to remain within its current capacity, even with fifth graders included in their populations. Parkside and Southside, which already have fifth grade classes, prove this.

Rich Girard was on the Manchester Board of School Committee from 2016 to 2020, where he served on the Finance, Buildings and Sites, Redistricting and Curriculum and Instruction committees. He lives in the city.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…

Friday, September 01, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Virginia Barry: Choose your next governor wisely, choose Craig

Virginia Barry: Choose your next governor wisely, choose Craig

AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to…

Wednesday, August 30, 2023