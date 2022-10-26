DESPITE RECORD surges in the prices of gas, groceries and home heating fuel, record surges of illegal immigrants, criminals and drugs crossing our nation’s borders, record surges in spending and interest rates that have pushed our economy into recession, Senator Lou D’Allesandro recently published an OpEd in the Union Leader stating, “The Biden administration is off to a good start.

He also said to count him among the Democrats who wanted Biden to use more executive orders to bypass Congress. Shortly thereafter, Biden transferred an estimated half trillion dollars in voluntary student loan debt to taxpayers like you and me who’ve either paid off our student loans or never had them.

Richard H. Girard is the Republican candidate for state Senate District 20 and publisher of girardatlarge.com. He is a former alderman and school board member who lives in Manchester.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climat…

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…

Monday, October 17, 2022
Melissa Reep: Support kids with your vote in November

NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with se…

Sunday, October 16, 2022
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Here’s how you can reduce energy costs at home

OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacle…

Friday, October 14, 2022
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Choice is not a dirty word

IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON in New England and that means fall foliage and tailgating. But there’s another tradition that is in full swing as we head into October — politics. With the primaries over, it’s time for us to decide who we will be voting for, and what issues will inspire us to vote one w…