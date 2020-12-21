LEMPSTER is a town of 1,200 souls nestled in the rolling hills of southwestern New Hampshire that prides itself on being No. 1.
A prominent green sign in the middle of town declares: “On nearby Allen Road on December 4, 1939, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative set its first utility pole, an important event in bringing electric service to the farms, mills and homes of the New Hampshire countryside.”
When the lights first switched on back in that long-ago December, Lempster schoolchildren marched to the first pole behind a 23-piece band, according to a newspaper account of the time. Residents danced in the streets and partied well into the night.
Current-day Lempster resident Ingrid Bjork says the event is still celebrated every year at the foot of that original pole: “Every Old Home Day we go to the pole and tell the story of how it came into town.”
Eighty-one Decembers later, Lempster can claim bragging rights to another momentous first. On December 15, local and state officials joined leaders of the Electric Co-op to celebrate the light-up of its new fiber-optic broadband network.
“It too will change their lives,” proclaimed Leo Dwyer, chairman of the NHEC board’s newly-formed broadband committee. State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, who was on hand to represent Governor Chris Sununu, added: “Information and data is really a utility in the 21st century…Projects like this are going to make an important difference for our rural communities.”
The new Lempster network brings internet signals as high as a lightning-fast gigabit-per-second to a town that has been struggling through the pandemic with dysfunctional slow and unreliable DSL service over deteriorating copper wires. “We don’t even have cable here or anything like that,” says Bjorn, who is administrative assistant to the town’s select board.
Subscribers will pay $49.95 a month for 25 Mbps (both download and up) and $89.95 for 1 Gbps service. Those prices will undercut many, if not the great majority, of other New Hampshire internet service providers.
The Lempster network was funded in part by a grant from Sununu’s Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Expansion Program, which last summer distributed $14 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to 18 rural towns. In addition to Lempster, the co-op used its share to launch pilot projects in Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville in Coos County.
But the co-op has much bigger ambitions. Earlier this month the utility won around $6.5 million in federal funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to help build fiber-optic networks in half the 119 towns in its service area. “Quite simply, the co-op intends to provide access to high-speed internet to all unserved and under-served members in its service territory,” says Bob Cruikshank, an internet-experienced executive hired recently to get the job done.
It’s a tall order. By some estimates, it may cost around $83 million — 10 times the federal grant. NHEC officials say it will take several years. “We’ve only just started, we have a long road ahead,” Dwyer says. “But we have no doubt that we can and will achieve our goal.”
NHEC’s confidence is bolstered by a confidential analysis by NRTC, a national consortium of electric cooperatives, which concluded the business plan is financially sound. Last month, a public report from NRTC found that 88% of the 36 electric cooperatives that have recently jumped into the broadband business have seen subscribers sign up at greater-than-expected rates.
Many questions about the New Hampshire cooperative’s venture are unanswered. Foremost, of course, is where the money will come from. NHEC says it will be a mix of operating revenue from new subscribers, capital borrowing at favorable interest rates, and additional government subsidies. Around $10 billion in internet funding was in a recent bipartisan Senate draft of the Emergency COVID Relief Act being negotiated in Washington over the past days; whether or not some or all of that makes it into the final version, there’s growing support for federal internet subsidies, especially for rural areas.
Beyond that, NHEC will need to manage the expectations of eager co-op members — and non-members who live in NHEC-served towns but get their power from Eversource or other utilities. The demand is clearly great. In a special election this fall, a whopping 88% of voting members said they want NHEC to add internet to its portfolio.
Some answers may come at the end of next month when federal restrictions on discussing the details of the latest rural broadband grants will be lifted. Cruikshank, the executive in charge of NHEC’s broadband project, says the utility can then talk about such things as where it plans to start building networks and how fast things will happen.