FOR MORE than two decades my friend Shaw Smith taught biology in the classrooms of Moultonborough Academy. Or at least he did until March 23. After that, he taught from his car. The pandemic plunged him, like teachers everywhere, into a new jerry-rigged world of remote learning.
When Smith’s home internet couldn’t handle the bandwidth needed to Zoom with his home-bound students, he resorted to parking outside area schools and libraries to cadge their Wi-Fi signal, perching his laptop awkwardly on pillows and turning on his engine periodically to ward off the spring chill.
It was an imperfect workaround. Sometimes the connection would cut out in the middle of a class. “It was frustrating and, frankly, embarrassing,” he says. It was exasperating for students too. Sometimes they couldn’t attend Zoom classes because their home bandwidth couldn’t handle work-at-home parents and schoolwork too.
Now that this fraught school year has ended, Smith is taking stock. “We’re in the 21st century,” he mused the other day. “Schooling today requires the internet. We expect the police or fire department to come if there’s a need. If our electricity goes out, we expect someone to get it back. The internet has become something like that.”
You’ve probably heard stories like this, or experienced them in your own household. It’s not just about schooling. Jon Chappell, a former Harvard astrophysicist who lives in Nottingham, runs a startup company called Science Metrics that works on things like remote sensing for NASA, the National Science Foundation and the Forest Service. His internet comes from a cable company, but he’s not happy with it. His bandwidth unpredictably plummets by 50 percent.
“Larger bandwidth would allow us to get into bigger projects,” Chappell says. “We’d like to wire a whole forest to monitor its health, which is relevant to global warming. You need to measure an entire forest to get good data. But that’s not going to happen with our current bandwidth.”
You too may be feeling frustrated and helpless about your internet service. At a time when the pandemic has made us dependent on the web as never before, hundreds of New Hampshire communities are struggling with connectivity. Increased demand — all that Zooming, for starters — is making the situation worse. But this is a solvable problem. People are beginning to pay attention and take action.
For instance, I’m part of grassroots effort that has collected nearly 900 signatures to get a modest proposal on the ballot of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s annual election. We aim to change the member-owned utility’s bylaws to add “facilitating broadband” to its stated purpose. It’s a 21st-century echo of the 81-year-old Co-op’s founding intent — to bring a vitally needed technology (electricity) to rural areas that lie beyond the interest of private utilities.
Our proposed bylaw change would do a couple of things. The Co-op owns around 100,000 utility poles in its 114-town area. Access to those poles is crucial to building infrastructure for broadband service — defined by the federal government as at least 25 megabits-per-second of download speed and 3 Mbps for uploads. The Co-op can make it difficult and costly to access those poles. Or it can make it straightforward and financially feasible. The latter posture would open doors to rural broadband developers — and there are a number out there. It would go a long way toward attracting private investment and federal subsidies.
The involvement of a rural electric cooperative in facilitating broadband internet service is not some wild-eyed, far-fetched notion. At least 110 cooperatives around the nation are already doing it, and some are operating networks that provide gigabit-level speeds — 40 times the broadband threshold.
But the New Hampshire Co-op, which serves around 80,000 residential and business members, opposes our proposal, asserting it would benefit only small pockets of its membership, would jeopardize its primary power-distribution mission, and could raise electricity rates.
Those arguments are red herrings. We’re not asking the Co-op to finance, build, own or operate broadband networks, but only to partner — cooperate, if you will — with eager developers.
One opportunity is coming up soon. The federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund has earmarked $67 million for New Hampshire broadband development, $45 million of it for census tracts served by the Co-op. The deadline for submitting letters of intent is mid-July.
The current Co-op election can be seen as a referendum on rural broadband. Passage of our proposition will require two-thirds of voting members. Not many votes are needed to clear that hurdle. Last year, only 5,810 of the Co-op’s 80,000 members bothered to vote. Voting ends on June 16.
And if we don’t clear that hurdle, well, at least we’ll have generated some necessary discussion. The desperate need for equal-opportunity connectivity in New Hampshire isn’t going away in the post-pandemic world. And neither will public pressure.