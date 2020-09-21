THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if they can get it at all.
They live in rural communities that are home to 40 percent of New Hampshire’s population. Unlike the other 60 percent, a high proportion cannot take for granted the lifeline that enables remote working, schooling and doctor appointments, links to far-flung family and friends, access to news and information and online shopping, and the respite of a movie.
They’re people like M.J. Pettingill, a book author, graphic designer, musician and herbalist who lives in North Sandwich.
“It got really bad in April,” she says. She called her internet company, a local wireless provider, to inquire. “I asked him, ‘Is it because of the pandemic — more people here?’ He said, ‘That’s definitely happening.’” Later, when her internet disappeared entirely, he did some troubleshooting and discovered a nearby baby monitor was interfering with her signal.
“It was so insane!” Pettingill says. “For two weeks my life was torn apart because a neighbor had a baby monitor guarding against foxes in his chicken coop!”
Switching to a Verizon Wireless hot spot wasn’t much better. Her iPhone had to be perched in just the right spot in her kitchen, and even that didn’t always work. And though she pays for “unlimited” service, she finds by mid-month Verizon throttles her speed to a crawl.
But take heart, Ms. Pettingill and other sufferers. There are concrete reasons for hope.
This summer Governor Chris Sununu offered $50 million to expand rural broadband-level internet service, drawing on federal pandemic relief funds. Unfortunately, the program has severe strictures — for instance, projects have to be finished by Dec. 15, an almost-impossible deadline. So relatively few towns or internet providers applied and only $14 million of the $50 million was awarded.
Now, Senator Maggie Hassan is sponsoring a bill with bipartisan support that would extend the CARES Act funding deadline for a year. If it passes, that will enable the governor to reopen the purse strings.
Another promising development is the dramatic turnaround by the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative. Last spring, the co-op’s board opposed a grassroots initiative to prod it into the broadband business. (At least 130 rural cooperatives are already into broadband, defined as at least 25 megabits-per-second download speed and 3 for uploads.)
Two-thirds of voting co-op members were needed to approve the proposed bylaw change. The result fell just 183 votes shy of that goal. But the co-op board got the message and did a 180-degree turnabout. The utility now aims to provide broadband, at highly competitive rates, to all its members who lack it. The utility’s 85,000 members live in 115 New Hampshire towns.
But there’s a snag. The co-op’s lawyers say a change in its bylaws is still needed to allow its member-elected board to own the infrastructure needed to string high-speed fiber-optic cable. The good news is that co-op members can come to the rescue. On Sept. 15 ballots were mailed in a special election to make the necessary changes. Significantly, those changes have unanimous board support. If two-thirds of the members casting ballots vote yes, the path will be cleared for the co-op’s broadband venture. Voting, which can be done online, closes on Oct. 14.
“If the vote fails,” says board chair Tom Mongeon, “the co-op’s options would be limited in how we can support the expansion of broadband in our service area.”
The co-op says revenue from its new venture has the potential to lower members’ electric rates. It could even reduce what non-members pay for their internet by injecting much-needed price competition.
That’s not all. On Oct. 29 the Federal Communications Commission is holding a “reverse auction” to allocate $16.4 billion for rural broadband. Some $60 million of this is earmarked for New Hampshire.
The co-op and other entities can apply for this money. Moreover, there’s growing support for additional federal subsidy for rural broadband. The pandemic is helping fuel this movement, since it reveals both the absolute necessity for fast, reliable internet and the painful inequities in current service.
I just hope some of these developments can bear fruit in time to help M.J. Pettingill and many others like her. She’s so desperate she may have to put her idyllic five-acre farm, with its pond and five gardens, up for sale.
“I really don’t want to leave, I love it here,” she told me. “But if stays the way it is now, I’ll need to do it.”
And she won’t be the only one.