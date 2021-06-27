THE NH Electric Cooperative has drawn up a game-changing plan to bring affordable high-speed broadband service to tens of thousands of households and businesses in rural New Hampshire — potentially more than 170,000 individuals.
The scheme has yet to be formally announced, and sources say critical details are being worked out, but the outlines are clear in a letter the co-op sent Tuesday to the 118 towns and 10 counties in its service area.
The co-op proposes to build a “future-proof” fiber-optic network reaching 20,000 addresses that currently lack internet service, or are considered “underserved.” That means they don’t now have broadband-level connectivity, defined as at least 25 megabits-per-second download speeds and 3 Mbps upload.
That’s just the beginning. Deploying fiber to the most desperately internet-needy co-op members “would also make it possible to reach the remaining 50,000 of NHEC’s member homes and businesses, many of whom currently have substandard service,” the co-op letter reads.
That’s a coded way of saying the NHEC network could offer reliable, cheaper internet service to all 70,000 of its members, including those who now subscribe to for-profit internet service providers (ISPs) such as Consolidated Communications, Comcast and Xfinity. Competition in this realm will be a good thing.
Last year NHEC entered the broadband business at the urging of its member-owners because other ISPs either weren’t interested in serving less densely populated towns or required towns to float bond issues as a condition of partnering.
Initially the co-op opposed the grass-roots initiative. But after strong membership votes and steady pressure, the board did a 180-degree turnabout.
The co-op’s broadband plan is a conscious echo of the situation eight decades ago when rural co-ops electrified big swaths of New Hampshire and other rural areas when investor-owned utilities showed no interest.
Since last December, co-op members in Lempster, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville have enjoyed fast fiber-optic internet service from NHEC’s inaugural broadband build-outs. A $6.7 million grant from the federal CARES Act paid for that initial effort, which entailed stringing 100 miles of fiber to 1,000 homes and businesses in only 100 days.
NHEC’s proposed build-out is 34 times bigger than that — 3,400 miles of fiber-optic cable. According to NHEC, the project could be fully up and running by December 2024. Sources at the co-op say the company can get shovels in the ground and linemen stringing fiber on poles this summer.
“Working with you, we are confident we can transform the landscape for New Hampshire families and businesses in desperate need of access to reliable, high-speed internet,” NHEC says in its pitch to towns.
The bold project will cost around $150 million, so how is this possible? By leveraging a chunk of the $120 million that Gov. Chris Sununu has earmarked for broadband out of the half-billion dollars the state recently received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). That would be supplemented by up to $90 million NHEC’s board has already authorized to launch its new subsidiary, called NH Broadband.
The utility’s consultants assure NHEC this investment is workable without jeopardizing the fiscal health of the parent company or risking higher electric rates. To the contrary, it would provide a new revenue stream and enable synergy with efficient energy management through “smart metering.”
NHEC is asking towns and counties in its service area to commit “skin in the game” from funds they will receive from some or all of their ARPA allocations. The state’s 10 counties will share $264 million of these funds, while cities and towns are slated to get another $194 million. Congressional “earmark” funds proposed by Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen could also help close funding gaps for some communities.
“Many towns have already committed their ARPA funding to support broadband expansion in their areas, and counties are considering using substantial portions of their ARPA funds for broadband,” the NHEC letter says. “We invite you to join this coalition by allocating some or all of your ARPA grant funds to support broadband expansion, and encouraging your county to do the same. Working together, we can get this done.”
If NHEC’s plan flies — that is, if Gov. Sununu, the Executive Council and the Legislature get behind it — the impact would be enormous for many towns’ economic development, education, health care, civic functioning and quality of life. That helps explain why rural broadband is shaping up as a rare government-spending project with bipartisan support.
Getting to this point hasn’t been easy for the co-op. The internet service business is very different from a regulated public utility charged with keeping the lights on. Making the entrepreneurial shift has challenged the conservative instincts of the utility’s culture. Consequently, over the past year the co-op’s broadband project has proceeded by fits and starts.
But now, as one co-op leader recently said of the ambitious plan: “We’re ready to shout it from the top of Mount Washington.”