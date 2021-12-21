MY GRANDSON MAX is cranked about Christmas. He was mighty impressed the other day when Santa took time to drop in on a classmate’s birthday party.
It’s important to us that our daughter and son-in-law feel safe bringing him and his 3-month-old sister up from Massachusetts for the holiday. How many chances will we get to see Christmas through five-year-old eyes? But it has come to pass that the Granite State is number two in the nation in COVID cases per 100,000 residents. (Rhode Island is number one.) That has made Max’s parents understandably wary.
How can we make Christmas work? We think two developments may help us all see the end of the COVID tunnel.
First, there’s expanded availability of COVID vaccines. Everybody over five can get vaccinated now and everybody over 16 can get boosted. Second, we can now get “rapid antigen” COVID tests to use at home. That adds up to a strategy.
My family made sure we’re all triple immunized against the virus (except for Max, who’s had two shots). That took a bit of doing. Max’s mother found that the queue for booster shots stretches into January at Massachusetts pharmacies as far west as Worcester.
Vaccinated-up as we will be, my family also grabbed some of those new at-home rapid antigen tests. We all tested at home before Max and his family came up. The results were negative, but we need to follow up shortly with a second test.
We were glad to get enough tests in time. Granite Staters are ahead in this game because on November 29 we became the first state to offer free home test kits, thanks to a federal grant. The response was overwhelming. Around 850,000 test kits were snapped up in 24 hours. Last Thursday Governor Chris Sununu announced another 100,000 to 150,000 kits would soon go out and at least another half-million later.
“Maybe more…We’re going to keep doing it,” the governor said.
Since the surge of COVID cases is expected to continue into next month, more test kits will surely be needed. The state hopes the federal government will continue to pay for it, but “if we have to pay for it ourselves, we have funds and we’ll do it,” one state official said.
“Some folks in Washington pushed back a little bit,” Gov. Sununu said, “but at the end of the day, this is the future of managing the COVID pandemic...”
State officials believe free tests will more than pay for themselves because people can know early on if they’re COVID-infected and quarantine to prevent transmission.
The rapid test kits are not perfect. It’s important that users understand how to use them and interpret the results. Officials should do a much better job explaining how to effectively use them.
The tests are very good at identifying if someone truly has COVID. This is important because if they develop symptoms they can seek early treatment.
However, as one infectious disease doctor explained to me, a negative test result doesn’t necessarily mean you’re infection free. That’s because if you’ve recently been infected, there may not be enough virus in your system to register on the first test. Waiting at least 36 hours before repeating the test gives the virus enough time to multiply, improving the chances a second test will be valid. That’s why the kits include two tests. Two negative results gives you an additional degree of assurance, said the doctor.
If you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated, you’ve had two negative test results, and you’ve all been careful to avoid exposure, it’s probably safe to get together.
This two-pronged strategy — more widespread vaccination and ramping-up of home testing — will only work if vaccines and tests are readily available. The state is adding more mobile vaccine vans and community vaccine clinics, but pharmacies are the main vaccine access points.
When I surfed drugstores online recently and called around to check availability, I was offered appointments in mid-January. If you ask, the pharmacist might tip you off to walk-in opportunities during restricted hours.
Availability of home tests must keep up with demand. It’s vital they be free or very low-cost. Most drugstores are charging $24 for a two-test kit (if they’re in stock at all), which will deter many from accessing them. At that rate, the cost of repeated testing adds up fast and may be prohibitive for many.
But if access problems can be overcome, this road map can enable all of us to come out of this second COVID winter with a sense of collective purpose and willingness to use the tools at hand. That would be a turning point in this long pandemic slog. As omicron and future variants emerge, authorities hope current tests will be effective or new tests will be devised. If we can get our hands on them, we’ll know what to do to stay safe.