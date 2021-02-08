THE RACE is on and we’re all running it.
The real starting gun for New Hampshire was opening up COVID-19 vaccination to the 325,000 citizens over 65 — one in every four Granite Staters. Yes, around 80,000 New Hampshirites had already been vaccinated — health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities. But that was just the warm-up.
The finish line is herd immunity — a high hill to climb. But climb it we must if we’re going to get beyond this ruinous pandemic by late 2021.
Until recently, conventional wisdom held that herd immunity would occur when 60% or so of us became immune, either from surviving COVID-19 or through vaccination. No longer. Now the best estimate is 80% to 85%.
So says Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser. He hopes we can get there by late summer or early fall. But as in any race, that’s no foregone conclusion. There will be stumbles. The virus will surely spring nasty surprises that could set us back.
Pandemic fatigue and Americans’ resistance to limits on their liberty will also hold us back. We won’t collectively cross the finish line until governments, health systems and individuals understand what we’re up against and do what’s needed.
We aren’t so much racing the clock as we’re racing the virus. As long as our fellow humans continue to get infected at current rates, time and biology are on the virus’s side.
You’ve probably heard this from other sources, but it bears repeating because it’s the essence of the virus’s advantage. The more COVID-19 replicates itself the more it will mutate. Among these billions of mutants, a few will get a leg up. In their drive to survive, COVID-19 viruses that carry advantageous mutations will out-compete others. “Sooner or later the virus is going to evade” current vaccines, Fauci said last week.
This dynamic is inexorable. To stop it we’ve got to limit sharply the number of non-immune humans. The sooner that happens, the faster we collectively will outrun the virus and its mutant progeny. So when more highly transmissible mutations emerge, they’ll encounter fewer susceptible humans. That’s how we’ll win the race – in fact, it’s the only way.
Luckily, we begin 2021 with an incredible advantage that can help us outrun the virus (with the help of masking, social distancing and limits on gatherings). Scientific work over the past couple of decades made this time ripe for devising amazingly effective vaccines in record time. The scale-up of production – even before regulatory approval – is another crucial milestone.
But COVID-19 could still overtake us if we don’t get those vaccines into enough arms much faster than ever before.
There are alarming signs COVID-19 is pulling ahead. A variant now spreading through Europe has tripled daily death rates in Britain — not because it’s more lethal (that’s not yet clear) but because it’s 70% more transmissible, so it infects more people.
A virus this contagious spreads insidiously. For a while things don’t look so bad, then suddenly it’s out of control. Consider how Denmark’s prime minister recently explained why continued lockdown is necessary there. She asked Danes to picture a leaky pipe in Copenhagen’s 38,000-seat soccer stadium. At first the leak is only one drop per minute. Soon it doubles to two drops a minute, four drops, eight drops and so on. (This is analogous to a viral mutant that jumps to two people for every one it infects.) For the first 42 minutes the stadium would seem almost dry. By the 44th minute, it would be overflowing.
The two initial vaccines seem to suppress the British variant well. A different mutant in South Africa appears more resistant — to the extent that one manufacturer, Moderna, is modifying its vaccine so it could be used as a third-shot booster when the South African virus takes off. A Brazilian mutant is causing similar concern.
Meanwhile, a new California variant is spreading rapidly there and has popped up in 11 other states (but not yet in New Hampshire). It will be hard to know how fast this and other mutants are spreading because the U.S. ranks 43rd worldwide in its rate of genomic testing of COVID-19 samples.
Here in New Hampshire we have no cause for complacency. At current rates it will take several months to vaccinate the state’s over-65 population, even with a recent increase in vaccine supply. And, as we’ve seen lately, scheduling immune-boosting second shots presents logistical challenges. Achieving herd immunity will also require overcoming some people’s hesitance to get vaccinated. We badly need better public messaging so people understand what to do and why. Even more difficult, everybody will need to practice COVID precautions until we reach that 85% goal.
Like it or not, this is the race we’re running. It’s no time to flag.