MAY 3 marks the beginning of the most important New Hampshire election you may never have heard of — the vote for directors who set policy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), the state’s only member-owned utility.
Normally this annual exercise is a sleepy affair that elicits votes from only 5,000 or so of the co-op’s 80,000-plus members. But the 2023 election deserves more-than-usual attention because so much is at stake.
The coming year may determine the success of the co-op’s fledgling new venture, NH Broadband, in meeting its bold goal of providing 21st-century internet service to tens of thousands of co-op members who now lack it.
Over the next 18 months, NH Broadband aims to grow its new service from 1,200 members in a half-dozen towns to 23,500 members in Grafton, Carroll , Coos and Belknap counties, that now lack high-speed internet service.
Beyond that, NH Broadband will provide much-needed competition on price and service to at least that many co-op members who now buy broadband from for-profit cable and telcom companies that enjoy monopoly or monopsony (market-dominant) positions.
Of course, NHEC is first and foremost an electricity provider. And like all such utilities, the co-op faces big challenges to contain escalating electric rates. It must become nimble to adopt sustainable conservation and generation strategies that work to the advantage of all its members.
Two of the seven candidates on this year’s ballot — incumbents Leo Dwyer and Bill Darcy — have by far the strongest credentials to keep the ball rolling on the broadband project. They’ve shown the independence, fortitude and innovative thinking needed on the electricity side of the ledger.
It’s indisputable that NH Broadband would not exist without the vision and drive of Darcy and Dwyer. Over the past year they’ve worked full-time to get NH Broadband off the launching pad. They persuaded the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs to award NHEC a $50 million federal grant. That guarantees the co-op can fund expansion into Grafton, Carroll, Coos and Belknap Counties — total cost $100 million — with no impact on electric customers.
That’s not the end of it. New Hampshire stands to gain an additional $125 million or more in federal broadband grants, not to mention tens of millions more in infrastructure subsidies for more efficient electric operations. Darcy and Dwyer have shown they have the expertise needed to secure the co-op’s fair share of these funds against formidable competition from for-profit companies.
At the same time, electric utilities must steer through complex new technical challenges. New Hampshire residents who get their electric power from investor-owned utilities must rely on state regulators to protect their interests. The nonprofit NHEC is free of such regulation. Dwyer and Darcy believe NHEC directors must act in the stead of the Public Utility Commission to protect members’ interest. Unlike most of the other directors, they’ve voted against recent electric rate increases.
So it was a surprise when the co-op’s nominating committee this spring declined to endorse Darcy and Dwyer for reelection. That reflects fraught internal co-op politics at a time when the company is struggling to change its corporate culture. It shows why a business-as-usual approach to the co-op’s governance is the wrong path to follow going forward.
Dwyer and Darcy readily got members’ signatures to put them on the ballot — including those of the current and previous NHEC board chairmen. In the last three years, member initiatives like this have brought tremendous change to the 85-year-old co-op. In 2020, members spearheaded a petition drive to push the company into broadband. Our ballot question drew record numbers of members to vote, 64.4% of whom said yes — enough to persuade the NHEC board to reverse its prior opposition and get into the broadband business.
This is no time to flag in the effort to keep broadband momentum going and to juice innovative policy on the electricity side of the ledger. So if you’re an NHEC member, I urge you to cast ballots for Leo Dwyer and Bill Darcy. If you haven’t already requested an online ballot, you’ll get one in the mail. Instructions for voting online will be in the mailed ballot. Voting, online or by mail, closes on May 31.
Richard Knox chairs NH Broadband Advocates. He lives in Sandwich, one of the first six towns to benefit from NH Broadband’s new internet service.
