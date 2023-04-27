MAY 3 marks the beginning of the most important New Hampshire election you may never have heard of — the vote for directors who set policy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), the state’s only member-owned utility.

Normally this annual exercise is a sleepy affair that elicits votes from only 5,000 or so of the co-op’s 80,000-plus members. But the 2023 election deserves more-than-usual attention because so much is at stake.

Richard Knox chairs NH Broadband Advocates. He lives in Sandwich, one of the first six towns to benefit from NH Broadband’s new internet service.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).

Monday, April 24, 2023
Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

THE “War on Drugs” has been a colossal failure, costing American taxpayers billions of dollars while failing to curb the supply or demand for illicit drugs. Despite vast resources spent, and the best efforts of law enforcement and public health officials, drug use and addiction rates have sk…

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

IN THE MIDST of weighing a presidential bid, Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order limiting the assessment of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors for state fund investments. Although it is unclear if the new order will have any practical effect, the message it s…

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023
Joe Keefe: Biden protected our pensions

Joe Keefe: Biden protected our pensions

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently issued his first veto since taking office, blocking legislation that would have precluded most U.S. pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including the impacts of climate change. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Steph…

Sarah Waring: Road Reflections: New Hampshire is full of good energy

Sarah Waring: Road Reflections: New Hampshire is full of good energy

RECENTLY, I was with Rep. Annie Kuster at Woody Hollow Cooperative, a resident-owned community (ROC) in Boscawen, listening to local homeowners talk about upgraded water infrastructure in their lovely, recently rejuvenated neighborhood. Every community in America needs access to modern and e…

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Nick De Mayo: Say ‘NO’ to legalizing pot in New Hampshire

Nick De Mayo: Say ‘NO’ to legalizing pot in New Hampshire

THE DARE program was used in schools across America for many years, and was a deterrent against drug use and violence among middle school kids due to the intervention of local police officers in their area schools who befriended the kids, and taught them about the dangers of drugs and violen…

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.