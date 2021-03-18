EXACTLY a year ago, 61 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale gathered for their regular Tuesday night rehearsal in Mount Vernon, Washington. There were no known cases of the emergent coronavirus infection in the area and no restrictions on gathering. Choristers were asked not to hug and to use hand sanitizer. But one singer had symptoms of what later turned out to be COVID-19. Within two weeks, 87% of the chorus had fallen ill with confirmed or probable coronavirus infection and two of them had died of it.
That early “super-spreader” event was one of the most telling demonstrations of how contagious the new virus was. It helped spark the social distancing, masking, quarantining and self-isolation that remains a dispiriting way of life — and a hot-button political issue.
And it showed that choral singing is one of the most dangerous things one can do in this pandemic era.
There’s a piercing irony in this. Countless studies show group singing is one of the healthiest things that we can do. It magically synchronizes our breaths and heartbeats and emotions — and our audiences’, we can hope. It’s undoubtedly one of the first things humans did together, marking marriages, births, coming-of-age, military ventures and funerals.
Charles Darwin puzzled over what he called the mystery of the music-making impulse, since it seemed to serve no evolutionary purpose. But in recent years its importance seems increasingly obvious to a music-focused community of neuro- and social scientists.
“Music evolved as a form of social communication, a tool to pass information about the group’s shared mental state,” concludes one 2013 study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. “The pleasure we derive from listening to music results from its innate connection to the basic social drives that create our interconnected world.”
How cruel this ban on choral singing has been, then, at a time when performers, congregations and audiences need music’s power to soothe and bind us together as never before.
Music groups of all stripes — from community choruses to the Boston Symphony Orchestra — have struggled to compensate, using Zoom and other technologies to record solo at home and mix the results into a facsimile of live ensemble performance. Sometimes, with the best technologies and most artful engineering, the results are amazing. Other times less so, but still worthwhile for keeping groups connected and motivated.
“What’s really important to me,” composer-conductor Lisa Bielawa told the Washington Post, “is not a polished product that sounds like it was recorded in a recording studio. The thing that’s important…is to keep the fire alive.”
The group I’m in, the New Hampshire Master Chorale, has tried to keep that fire kindled. For a time we gathered in a parking garage in downtown Concord, properly distanced from one another, singing through masks (not fun) and dodging the occasional car or rowdy band of teenage boys on bicycles who delighted in scattering us like a flock of chickens. But it ultimately wasn’t tenable, and there was no cold-weather concert venue that would be safe for us — or for audiences.
The Master Chorale has elected not to Zoomsing. Ours is a relatively small group, and achieving our hallmark blend of 30 voices isn’t really possible through technical wizardry. It requires sharing the same space, sensing the group-created vibrations of the moment, making visual as well as auditory connections.
So some of us were dubious as we gathered on March 14 for a bizarre drive-in rehearsal. Gathered in our cars in the parking lot of the Concord Community School, we were handed wireless mics and headphones. Conductor Dan Perkins braved frigid temperatures to conduct the automotive ensemble from a keyboard atop the school’s entry steps. Inside the school an audio engineer mixed our individual voices together and fed the audio back to our headphones.
It wasn’t like singing together, not even close. But after all these barren months, it felt like the turning of a page, the beginning of a new chapter. The plan is to keep doing the drive-in rehearsals until we can find a space where we can distance properly — practicing for a late-June concert outdoors on the banks of the Pemigewasset in Plymouth that we’ll share with the Pemigewasset Choral Society.
This wretched pandemic won’t end all at once — on the Fourth of July, say. In the race between vaccines and variants, we may be in for some nasty surprises and reversals. But singing together again, it seemed that a post-pandemic future is in sight.